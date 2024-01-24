Software Engineer
2024-01-24
We're now looking for a dedicated and experienced Software Engineer to join our journey! You will be part of a cross-functional agile team within the Cash Management Agile Release Train, working on delivering solutions for our corporate customers within the Cash Management and Payment area. What we do will make a difference in our customers' everyday financial lives and allow Swedbank to continue deliver customer value in the rapidly changing financial industry.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work in a high performing cross-functional team together with Software Engineers, Business Analysts, Scrum Master and Product Owner
• Play an important role in the team participating from early stages of requirement gathering as well as development, and working with ongoing incident management and support
• Design solutions within the frames of defined architecture and following the best coding patterns
• Support the Agile Product Owner in finding a good balance between life cycle management, maintenance, regulatory compliance, and development
• Collaborate with the team to refine the product backlog to identify that the most valuable things are being worked on first
What is needed in this role:
• Experience in Full-stack development
• Back-end development experience in Java 8/21, Web Services, REST, Spring, Spring Boot, Microservices, Kubernetes, JMS
• Front-end experience: JavaScript, RxJs and Web components ; Typescript, Angular, NgRx, Nx (Nrwl Extensions), Nodejs/npm, Jest/Cypress
• Our development tools: IntelliJ, Eclipse, RTC
• Application Platform : OpenShift
• Continuous Integration tools: Jenkins , Cloudbees
• Repository : Bitbucket, GitHub
• Databases : MS SQL / Oracle
• Knowledge and understanding of the business area payments and cash management
• Knowledge in the area of ISO20022 is an advantage
• Experience in agile ways of working
• Solution oriented and continuously strive to improve
• Eager to learn and share knowledge
• Customer-centered mindset
• Good communication skills and fluency in English
• Relevant academic degree
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
take the chance to join a team with a friendly and collaborative atmosphere where you will work closely with talented and committed colleagues. As a manager, my goal is to support the team members to develop in their respective roles and as people to be able to reach their full potential and contribute to Swedbank 's future success. At the same time, I expect you to take responsibility and contribute to the success of the team and your own growth." Julia Barton, Team Manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 09.02.2024.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Julia Barton, +46 73 667 65 12
SACO: Henrik Joelsson, henrik.joelsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: Kristine
Nordin, kristine.nordin@swedbank.se
We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
