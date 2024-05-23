Frontend Developer - Configuration Software
Work at the heart of the Industry 5.0 transformation - the integration of artificial intelligence, robotics and the human factors of manufacturing!
To our Research and Development team, we are now looking for a Software Engineer within Configuration Software. Our systems empower users to manage the configuration of our tightening tools in one powerful application. The aim is to continue strengthen production sites across the world with innovative solutions for resilient and sustainable industrial production.
Your role
You are part of a committed and agile cross functional team working close to our market and quality functions. We are responsible for delivering new features for configuration and configuration management for our tightening tools. Together with the team, you develop high-quality software from initial idea to final product. We work with technologies like YANG, React, .net core, C#, Kubernetes, RabbitMQ, PostgreSQL.
Solving challenging technical problems is part of our daily work.
City: Sickla, Stockholm. We have a hybrid work situation.
You will need
An academic degree in computer science, or other relevant background, and experience in working with complex systems. You are fluent in English and enjoy interacting and collaborating locally and worldwide.
You also need experience in:
YANG
React
Kubernetes
We offer you
At Atlas Copco, we foster a friendly atmosphere and uphold a culture of respectful interaction and ethical behavior. We value individuals who bring their authentic selves to work, contributing to our collective success. As pioneers in the industry, we're passionate about driving dynamic change and empowering manufacturing customers.
We are looking forward to your application via our jobsite!
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
