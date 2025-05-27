Software Engineer - Fullstack
2025-05-27
Software Engineer Fullstack @ Quiddly - part of the Blingdale Group
Join the transactional revolution! Quiddly is on a mission towards transactional transcendence! With us, you will be at the forefront in fintech. You will have the opportunity to work with the latest technology in a fast paced startup environment.
Quiddly builds a platform for invoice service, factoring and debt collection where we streamline operational processes and modernize the payment flow. You will join the expansion of our platform as we grow. Sounds good? Keep reading!
What you will be doing:
As a Fullstack Developer with us, you'll be involved in every part of the development cycle - from sketching architecture to pushing code to production. More specifically, you'll:
Design and build both client-side and server-side architecture
Develop smooth, user-friendly front-end experiences using best practices
Implement effective and high-performing APIs
Work on system integrations
Write and maintain functional and integration tests
Troubleshoot, debug, and patch issues as needed
Participate in code reviews and share knowledge with the team
Collaborate closely with fellow developers, our VP Engineering, and Product Owner
Who are you?
To be successful in the role you will need:
At least 3 years of experience as a Fullstack or Backend Developer
Knowledge of React or similar javascript frameworks
Experience with Python and the Flask framework - or with C#, Java, or .NET and a strong willingness to learn Python/Flask
Experience with PostgreSQL or similar SQL databases
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Extra nice if you also bring:
Experience with Google Cloud Platform (or AWS/Azure)
DevOps skills, especially around infrastructure as code (IAC) with Kubernetes
Previous exposure to technical support or customer-facing tech discussions
An MSc in Computer Science (Civilingenjör Datateknik) or equivalent academic background
You'll do well here if you enjoy solving complex problems, like taking ownership, and don't shy away from the fast pace of a scale-up environment. You're analytical, curious, and not afraid to get your hands dirty when needed.
Site and language
Hybrid, On-site in Malmö minimum 3 days a week.
We have an office in central Malmö and encourage our employees to come in to collaborate in person. But, we also understand if you want to sit and code for a few days without interruptions therefore we have a hybrid-work model.
We speak English in the development organization. Swedish is the primary language at the office and for the rest of the organization.
We offer you:
Allocation in our Options Program
Opportunity to work remotely up to 40%
Select your own equipment from preferred supplier
6 weeks prepaid vacation
Occupational pension according to ITP plan
Parental leave pay in connection with parental leave
Insurance & annual health check
Wellness allowance of 4,000 SEK / year
Paid parking just outside our office
Bicycle benefit for those who prefer to commute by bike
Breakfast & Fika - Crackers and fika are always close at hand
Join regular after works and happenings!
Ping Pong til you drop in our internal table tennis league
Team spirit - become part of a tight and successful team
Saas & Fintech - two of the hottest industries on the market
A development plan for you as an individual
Great career opportunities within the Blingdale Group
About Quiddly
Quiddly, which is part of the Blingdale Group, is a software company that licenses and develops platforms for credit and invoice management. We are currently offering modules for invoicing, factoring and debt collection, payment solutions, and our integration engine Squidd. We own, develop and maintain all source code, while focusing on scalable, secure and flexible system architecture.
