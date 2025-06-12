Software Engineer - Fullstack

Software Engineer Fullstack @ Quiddly - part of the Blingdale Group

Join the transactional revolution! Quiddly is on a mission towards transactional transcendence! With us, you will be at the forefront in fintech. You will have the opportunity to work with the latest technology in a fast paced startup environment.

Quiddly builds a platform for invoice service, factoring and debt collection where we streamline operational processes and modernize the payment flow. You will join the expansion of our platform as we grow. Sounds good? Keep reading!

What you will be doing:

As a Fullstack Developer with us, you'll be involved in every part of the development cycle - from sketching architecture to pushing code to production. More specifically, you'll:

Design and build both client-side and server-side architecture

Develop smooth, user-friendly front-end experiences using best practices

Implement effective and high-performing APIs

Work on system integrations

Write and maintain functional and integration tests

Troubleshoot, debug, and patch issues as needed

Participate in code reviews and share knowledge with the team

Collaborate closely with fellow developers, our VP Engineering, and Product Owner

Who are you?

To be successful in the role you will need:

At least 3 years of experience as a Fullstack or Backend Developer

Knowledge of React or similar javascript frameworks

Experience with Python and the Flask framework - or with C#, Java, or .NET and a strong willingness to learn Python/Flask

Experience with PostgreSQL or similar SQL databases

Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken

Extra nice if you also bring:

Experience with Google Cloud Platform (or AWS/Azure)

DevOps skills, especially around infrastructure as code (IAC) with Kubernetes

Previous exposure to technical support or customer-facing tech discussions

An MSc in Computer Science (Civilingenjör Datateknik) or equivalent academic background

You'll do well here if you enjoy solving complex problems, like taking ownership, and don't shy away from the fast pace of a scale-up environment. You're analytical, curious, and not afraid to get your hands dirty when needed.





Site and language

Hybrid, On-site in Malmö minimum 3 days a week.
We have an office in central Malmö and encourage our employees to come in to collaborate in person. But, we also understand if you want to sit and code for a few days without interruptions therefore we have a hybrid-work model.

We speak English in the development organization. Swedish is the primary language at the office and for the rest of the organization.



We offer you:

Allocation in our Options Program
Opportunity to work remotely up to 40%
Select your own equipment from preferred supplier
6 weeks prepaid vacation
Occupational pension according to ITP plan
Parental leave pay in connection with parental leave
Insurance & annual health check
Wellness allowance of 4,000 SEK / year
Paid parking just outside our office
Bicycle benefit for those who prefer to commute by bike
Breakfast & Fika - Crackers and fika are always close at hand
Join regular after works and happenings!
Ping Pong til you drop in our internal table tennis league
Team spirit - become part of a tight and successful team
Saas & Fintech - two of the hottest industries on the market
A development plan for you as an individual
Great career opportunities within the Blingdale Group



About Quiddly

Quiddly, which is part of the Blingdale Group, is a software company that licenses and develops platforms for credit and invoice management. We are currently offering modules for invoicing, factoring and debt collection, payment solutions, and our integration engine Squidd. We own, develop and maintain all source code, while focusing on scalable, secure and flexible system architecture.

Quiddly's concept is simple, but the solutions are advanced. Our customers can pick and choose from our presets to lay the foundation for a new fintech product. Everything is state of the art modular technology that integrates with all types of systems.

