Software Engineer - Cloud, DevOps & Constraint Development (760208)

Software Engineer - Cloud, DevOps & Constraint Development
2025-02-18
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you passionate about solving complex challenges with cutting-edge technologies? We are looking for a Software Engineer to join our dynamic Solution Configuration team. In this role, you will be part of our digital transformation journey, contributing to the development of cloud solutions, constraint programming, and DevOps workflows. You will play a key role in designing, modelling, and documenting complex logic and data structures, ensuring high-quality, scalable, and innovative solutions.
What you will do:
• Develop and optimize solutions in cloud development, DevOps, and constraint programming.
• Contribute to the evolution of our technology stack and solution configuration capabilities.
• Build and enhance configuration support using constraint and algorithmic programming.
• Model and document complex logic and data structures to support business-critical applications.
• Ensure high code quality, reliability, and maintainability in mission-critical systems.
• Introduce innovative technologies and evaluate new approaches for future development.
• Collaborate with a team of highly skilled engineers and cross-functional stakeholders.
The skills you bring:
• Education: Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
• Cloud Development Expertise - Hands-on experience with AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, including cloud-native design, development, and deployment.
• Containerization & Orchestration - Familiarity with Docker, Kubernetes, and best practices for cloud-based scalability.
• DevOps & CI/CD - Experience with automated pipelines, infrastructure as code (IaC), and cloud-based development environments.
• Programming & Scripting - Proficiency in Python, Java, TypeScript, or Go, plus scripting knowledge (Bash, PowerShell) for automation.
• Problem-Solving & Collaboration - Strong analytical skills, ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Adaptability & Willingness to Learn - Open to tackling new challenges and continuously improving skill sets.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
