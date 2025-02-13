Software Development Engineer
2025-02-13
The impact you will have
As a SW developer in the Hygiene and Medical Beds product development unit, you will be part of a SW team with end-to-end responsibility for embedded and application software for our health care products. You will work in a cross-functional project group together with electronics and mechanics development, as well as product management, interaction design, and system verification. You will be active in all stages of product development from pre-study until production start and product launch, including design, development, and testing both internally and with external partners such as RISE, Tüv, and UL. We are a small team focusing on embedded software and supporting applications, but there will be opportunities to explore many areas such as cloud IoT, CI/CD etc.
What we expect from you
We believe that you have:
* A BSc or MSc in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or similar
• Experience of embedded software development in C and/or C++, for instance motor control, sensors, displays, and/or bus communication
• Experience of real-time operating systems for embedded software
• Knowledge of Linux based tools and development environments is desirable
• Experience of working with CI pipelines, build systems, and test automation.
• Knowledge of medical device standards and medical software development is desirable
• Knowledge of cloud IoT and cyber security is desirable
• You are up to speed on modern software development practices and principles
• You are self-motivated with 'can-do' attitude and high levels of energy and motivation - being curious and a good listener
What we will offer in return
You will support our vision to be the most trusted partner in driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges. In return, we recognize and value our global employees. You will have our full support, training and opportunities for professional development.
Why diversity matters to us
At Arjo, we believe in the power of diversity. We strongly encourage applicants from all parts of society, which means building a more diverse, equitable, inclusive and engaging environment - not only in the workplace, but also within the communities that we serve, work and live in. We achieve this through a culture and mindset that values the uniqueness of all our people.
Contact
For any questions about the position, please feel free to contact Emma Ax, HR Manager at Arjo.
Last day for applications is on March 2nd 2025.
Last day to apply: 2025-03-02
CV and cover letter
E-mail: emma.ax@arjo.com
