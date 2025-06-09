Software Developer with C++ experience
2025-06-09
Location: Göteborg
Employment Type: Full-time
Department: Embedded Software Development
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Software Developer with strong experience in C++ to join our development team. The ideal candidate will have experience working in a Linux environment, using Gtest for unit testing, and managing code with Git.
The role also requires hands-on experience testing software on Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) systems and actual vehicles, making it essential to have both software development expertise and a solid understanding of embedded systems and testing frameworks.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain high-quality C++ software for embedded systems.
Write and maintain unit tests using Gtest to ensure software reliability and correctness.
Work in a Linux-based development environment.
Use Git for version control and collaboration.
Conduct and support software testing on HIL setups and real vehicles to validate domain-specific functionalities.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including hardware engineers, test engineers, and system architects.
Participate in code reviews and contribute to continuous improvement of software development practices.
Requirements:
Strong Experience in C++ development.
Experience working in a Linux environment.
Solid understanding of unit testing using Gtest.
Proficiency with git for source control and workflow management.
Hands-on experience with Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) systems and in-vehicle software testing.
Familiarity with embedded systems, control systems, or automotive domains is a plus.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently and in a team environment.
Preferred Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Experience in automotive or aerospace domains.
Familiarity with software development lifecycle (Agile/Scrum).
