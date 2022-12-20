Software Developer Senior Specialist
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Nasdaq is now looking to hire a Software Developer to join the Clearing Applications Engineering team in Stockholm working with cutting-edge technologies in an international environment.
You will be part of the Clearing Solutions team at Nordic Technology Product Engineering that develops and supports our clearing solutions. The team is mainly responsible for the clearing, settlement, collateral management and OTC business applications, both the back-end and front-end parts. Within development, we use SCRUM methodology, and there are four different Scrum teams that work closely together consisting of developers, requirement specialists and QA Test engineers.
As a Software Developer your main focus will be developing and implementing software solutions. Besides working closely with your colleagues in Stockholm, you will also work closely with Nasdaq teams in other countries.
Key Responsibilities:
Developing new complex functionality and maintain the existing codebase in an environment handling large volumes of data and high demands for high availability.
Modify existing internal software products to add to new functions, adapt to new hardware, improve performance or enhance product usability.
Participate in IT systems strategy, development and /or integrations services to clients.
Ability to perform key roles within the agile methodology.
We expect you to have:
Degree qualified in a field related to Computer Science or Information Systems
At least 5 years of relevant work experience
Solid understanding in JAVA programming language and backend development
Knowledge/experience of GIT, Linux, TeamCity and Jira
Excellent working proficiency in English
It would be nice if you have:
Proficiency in C++
Experience from the financial sector
The successful candidate should have excellent interpersonal and teamwork skills with a keen interest in new technologies. Furthermore, we are looking for someone who is highly driven, innovative, results-oriented, proactive, positive and willing to take on responsibility and ownership. For the right candidate there will be excellent opportunities to become a key contributor within the organization.
Does this sound like you?
We offer a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. As we will start reviewing resumes January 9th, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
At Nasdaq, we provide our employees with the resources and opportunities they need to chart a career of achievement along with a strong compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid work model.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nasdaq Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556420-8394)
Tullvaktsvägen 15 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nasdaq Jobbnummer
7278043