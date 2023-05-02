Software Developer, Frontend
ABOUT THE ROLE
Currently, we are looking to strengthen our team with a passionate and dedicated Frontend Developer. As an agile development team, the backbone of our daily work consists of writing code, testing, continuous integration/deployment, code reviews, supporting other teams and backlog refinement. Our product development is divided into cross-functional teams, each autonomously owning and maintaining an area of the product. They work together with their product manager to define and deliver features that help our customers manage their renewable portfolio in a constantly changing and growing energy market.
This position is based in our Gothenburg office, where we like to meet each other from time to time and when needed. Otherwise, we are open to and flexible when it comes to working remotely within Sweden.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
- You will be part of our frontend team in Gothenburg who develops and owns:
- our frontend platform and design system, that is used by our product development teams to deliver high-quality end-user features
- our Dashboard & Widget system, that is a core piece in delivering our end-user workflows
- You will work with our complete stack that includes React (with Typescript), C#, Kubernetes, AWS CDK and version control your code using Git
- Together with your colleagues and your team's product manager, you will figure out how to support and enable other teams, through the frontend platform, on their journeys to solve the problems that stakeholders of renewable energy assets are facing.
- Support the continuous improvement of your team and the development process through team retrospectives and guild initiatives
- Develop your skills through internal and external learning events
- Tune in to renewable energy conferences, learn about the renewable industry, and interact with our subject matter experts and our lovely customers
WHAT YOU WILL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL
- You have at least 3 years of experience in developing web applications with React, using Typescript, putting them into production and maintaining them throughout their lifecycle.
- You enjoy solving problems together with your colleagues using, for example, mob and pair programming to figure out and build what the renewable energy industry needs
- You care about quality and know what it means to build and maintain high-quality code
- You are intrigued by the challenges of building interactive software that relies on large amounts of data
- You want to make an impact with your work and see how your efforts make customers happier and more successful within the industry
In 2021, Power Factors, Greenbyte and 3megawatt joined forces.
We help owners of renewable energy assets, operators, and asset managers to produce more green energy - fighting climate change one MW at a time. Our software and services are created to support all aspects of a growing portfolio - from monitoring and operations to compliance, energy invoicing, and reporting - empowering our customers as they strive to make renewable energy the leading power generation source of the modern world.
We work closely together to accomplish great things. Our team is made up of hard-working, fun-loving people who are passionate about making the world a better place. We need fierce but humble people to help us achieve our ambitious plan.
