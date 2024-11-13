Software Developer for Axis In-Car Solutions C#, .NET, Windows
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-11-13
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work as a Software Developer and be part of a supportive, team-oriented environment where collaboration is at the core? Join our growing team in Lund and play a key role in developing cutting-edge "In-Car Solutions" used by professionals such as emergency services personnel. These solutions are designed to make their work safer, more efficient, and impactful. As we continue to grow this important area, you'll have the opportunity to shape technology that protects those who protect us, all while being part of a team that values mutual support, innovation, and a shared commitment to success.
Your future team
The Body Worn software organization has several teams working with Axis Body Worn Cameras, including developing software for the camera, for our mobile apps and for our services in the cloud. We are now creating a new team focusing on our in-car solution. This team will focus on developing our Windows-based video management solution that records and manage videos from the car-mounted cameras. The team will have one foot in the body worn organization, and the other in the video management organization and will have a unique position to combining the two. All of our teams are agile with responsibility for their part of the solution, with great openness and freedom. For us it is important to have fun at work and, as a part of a team, develop high quality software. We work close to customers, including running pilot installations together with customers. A short customer feedback loop is important for us.
For the in-car solution, most of the code is written in C# and .NET, but components written in Go and C also exist. For more information on the solution, please visit Axis-In-Vehicle-Solution and Axis-Camera-Station
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We're looking for a dedicated, collaborative engineer who thrives in a team of skilled professionals. You are passionate about creating high-quality, modern technical solutions while balancing the importance of timely software delivery to customers. If you love problem-solving as much as your future teammates, approach challenges with curiosity and humility, and excel at delivering real-world solutions, you'll feel at home with us.
Qualifications:
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a related field
* Experience with C# and .NET development
We'd also love to see:
* Proficiency with Windows-based systems, including managing Windows drivers and disk images
* Hands-on experience troubleshooting technical issues in real-world settings
* Familiarity with wireless and wired communication protocols such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and CAN bus
* Programming experience in Go
What can Axis offer you?
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning.
We offer benefits such as flexible working hours, daily morning coffee, Friday cake, a bonus program, health insurance, and a company bicycle, to name a few. We also provide a new training facility free for every Axis employee.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Do you want to join the team? Apply now! If you have any questions do not hesitate to get in touch with the recruiting manager Peter Eneroth at 046 - 272 1800. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121351". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9010251