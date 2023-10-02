Software developer, CI/CD, Integration
Diaspora Services AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-10-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Diaspora Services AB i Malmö
A leading automotive company is seeking a highly skilled Embedded Software Developer, with experience in CI/CD to join their team. This is a unique opportunity to be a part of creating the next-generation software and electronics platform that will be the foundation for the next generation of vehicles.
Key Responsibilities:
Create and run a network communication switch software for Core System execution environments
Develop test environments and test cases
Continuously visualize technical KPIs, strategies, and priorities
Ensure efficient resource utilization and performance of the Core System
Prepare release and life cycle management
Requirements:
Automotive Embedded Software Development using C/C++ programming languages.
Strong experience in integration/CI/CD
Experience in Configuration Management is a plus
You will be part of an Agile Release Train (ART) and a scrum team using an agile way of working and SAFe methodology. This is a chance to be at the forefront of innovation and make a real impact on the future of the automotive industry. If you are a highly motivated SW Developer, CI/CD with a passion for innovation, we encourage you to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30
E-post: jobs@diasporaservices.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Diaspora Services AB
(org.nr 559404-5105), https://www.diasporaservices.se/
Tessins Väg 1 C (visa karta
)
217 58 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8159871