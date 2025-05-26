Software Developer at Evolved Aerospace!
Location: Linköping, Sweden Scope: Full-time
Want to help build the software that flies some of the world's most advanced drones? Evolved Aerospace isn't your average tech company - they're fast, fearless, and already delivering life-saving UAS technology to Ukraine. Now they're looking for a software developer with strong C++ and/or Python skills to join the team that's writing the brains behind next-gen autonomous systems.
If you want your code to do more than pass unit tests - if you want it to fly - this is where you want to be.
About Evolved Aerospace Evolved Aerospace is the Swedish branch of a fast-moving international defense tech group originally founded in the United States. With active operations in the US, Sweden, and Ukraine - and global partners across Europe, Asia, and South America - Evolved designs and delivers next-generation unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for defense and dual-use applications.
In just a short time, the Swedish team has gone from zero to battlefield impact. Their drones are already flying real missions, and the development cycles are measured in months - not years. It's the best of both worlds: startup agility meets serious defense-grade engineering. And they're just getting started.
Who We're Looking For We're looking for a software developer with strong fundamentals and a passion for building real systems. You're someone who thrives on solving hard technical problems, who enjoys working close to the hardware, and who wants to see your code take flight - literally.
You're experienced, structured, and independent, but not afraid to ask questions or challenge assumptions. You take pride in writing elegant, reliable code, and you're excited to test and tune your work in real-world environments, not just in simulation. You understand the bigger picture, care about the mission, and know that great tech is a team effort.
About the Role This isn't a standard software job. At Evolved, you'll work close to the hardware but with full focus on the software that makes the aircraft smart, safe, and autonomous. You'll develop embedded and higher-level code, integrate flight systems, and test your work in real environments - from simulation all the way to live missions.
You'll:
Develop software in C++ and/or Python for embedded systems and higher-level applications
Implement real-time logic, control algorithms, and mission management features
Integrate communication protocols and autopilot systems (e.g., MAVLink, PX4)
Build, test, and iterate using simulators and real UAV platforms
Help shape system architecture, code structure, and CI pipelines
Qualifications
Degree in computer science, robotics, mechatronics, or a related technical field
5+ years of software development experience
Proficiency in modern C++ and/or Python
Understanding of embedded systems, real-time programming, and low-level hardware interaction
Experience with Git, build systems (CMake/Make), and automated testing
Familiarity with MAVLink, PX4, or similar UAS technologies
Bonus: Experience with ROS, sensor integration, or simulation tools like Gazebo or PX4 SITL Why Join Evolved? Because you want to build something that matters. You want speed, ownership, and the chance to work with sharp people solving hard problems. At Evolved, you won't be a cog in a giant machine - you'll be part of the core team that's designing and deploying real systems for real missions.
They offer competitive salaries, wellness benefits, and a profit-sharing model where up to 15% of annual profit is distributed across the team. But more importantly? They offer purpose, autonomy, and a chance to grow like never before. If you're chasing comfort, this isn't your gig. But if you're driven by impact, innovation, and the thrill of getting tech into the air - you're in the right place.
We look forward to receiving your application! The recruitment process is managed by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process, please don't hesitate to contact Tyra Nguyen at tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se
