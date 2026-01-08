Software Developer
We are looking for a software developer with a genuine interest for automotive.
To be successful in this role we see that you have +10years of experience within software embedded development, you have previous experience in software code testing, software code review, security and encrypted data.
Your tasks would be (but not limited) to writing maintainable, clean and efficient code in C / C++. Writing unit tests and statistic code analysis. Develop and maintain software build and pipelines. Writing automated integration test cases in Python / Robot Framework. It is meritorious if you have experience with CI/CD and DevOps.
You have a strong analytical capability, structural way of working and communicate fluently in English (speech and writing).
Self-driven, flexible in a high-paced environment, customer oriented as well as being a team player are qualities that define you.
You will work in an agile environment with cross functional teams and different cultures.
What we offer?
Project with a leading customer in the automotive industry. in the area of Gothenburg.
Flexible workplace.
Full time, permantent position.
Company benefits.
Frequent social team activities.
Fixed salary.
Competence/skills
B.Sc. or M.Sc. Degree in Computer/Mechatronic Engineering or similar. You should also have industrial experiences from below areas:
C / C++
Python
Jenkins
Gerrit
Robot Framework
SonarQube
Cmake
Compilers
Automotive experience
Personal skills
Customer orientated.
Ambitious and driven.
Result oriented.
Team player.
Social skills.
Organized and structured.
If you feel that this description suits you, don 't hesitate to send your application. We are looking forward to hear from you!.
We are a company providing technical expertise consultancy services and we offer you a position as a consultant engineer.
