Software developer

Who we are
At Telenor, we're here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empowering societies. You are part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play an important role in the societies we serve. Being connected can change your life, and we're serious about helping our services make the widest possible impact.
Now we are searching for you with a passion to build high quality applications to join our development tribe as a Senior .net Developer
What you'll do
As a Senior.net developer you will embark on a digitization and transformation journey in one of our development squads within the Business IT Tribe.
You will be able to work with a great team in Karlskrona. You will be creating and evolving the API:s needed for future Business requirement in tight dialogue with our stakeholders and other teams.
You will join an agile squad working with DevOps, taking an end-to-end responsibility of the health and well-being of your systems, both when building new features and in production. Each squad also has a Scrum Master and a Product Owner, and you will therefore have great technical support while also having freedom to influence the work.
Who are you
You are a .net developer with several years of experience and have a relevant post-secondary education. We believe that you're interested in refactoring and clean code, and that you're good at communication and sharing your knowledge with your colleagues. As we are building a new in-house development organization, it's also important that you want to actively take part in forming Telenor as a software development company.
Your technical experience includes .net, SQL, Git, Scrum and Maven. You have hands on experience working with DevOps and CI/CD (Docker, Kubernetes, Jenkins), Oracle and experience building integration projects in API:s. If you have AWS experience that is a plus.
Nice if you have
* Experience from the telecommunications sector.
* A People-oriented mindset, with the ability to drive continues improvements in your squad.
* You are a fearless problem solver.
* You care about learning new things and improving upon existing challenges.
Our promise
A balanced workforce is key to our success. To secure that, we're committed to fostering a working environment where our employees are supported and empowered in all areas of their work. We promise you a company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital world where you will be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you will get:
* A flexible way of work - We believe that flexibility and freedom to choose where and how to execute your work is a driver for performance, engagement and work life balance. We also believe in the power of better together and that the team spirit develops when we meet and interact in person, therefor our offices act as magnets for collaboration, creativity and company spirit
* A generous health and benefit package with for example wellness grant, health insurance, "give me a break"-days, occupational pension and much more.
* Development programs to deepen your knowledge and broaden the competence
Come join the team
If you would like to know more, please contact Hiring Manager Helen Lindahl ÅKesson, helen.lindahl-akesson@telenor.se
.Please apply by following the "apply" link in the ad. We do not evaluate CVs sent directly to us on email.
Good to know
Application deadline: we evaluate candidates continuously so please apply today
Location: Karlskrona
