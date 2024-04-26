Software Developer
Torque Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-04-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Torque Engineering AB i Göteborg
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Job Title: Software Developer
We are looking for a talented software developer to join our team at a leading independent technology consulting firm. As a software developer, you will be responsible for developing and implementing software solutions for our clients across a range of industries, including Railway, Telecom, Tech, Automotive and Defense.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement software solutions for clients
• Collaborate with team members and clients to identify and understand software requirements
• Write and maintain clean and efficient code
• Participate in code and design reviews
• Troubleshoot and debug software issues
• Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field
• Strong proficiency in at least one programming language such as Java, Python, or C++
• Experience with software development methodologies such as Agile and Scrum
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
• Strong communication and collaboration skills
• Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Meritorious:
At our company, we believe in providing our employees with opportunities for growth and development. As a software developer, you will have access to training and development programs to help you enhance your skills and advance your career.
If you are passionate about software development and are looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity, we encourage you to apply. Join us at today, where we believe the most important step a business can take is the next one.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-26 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Torque Engineering AB
(org.nr 556941-1597)
Göteborg (visa karta
)
412 58 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Kontakt
Recruitment Partner
Armita Hajigholi armita@ultragroup.se Jobbnummer
8643251