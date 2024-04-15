Software Developer
Rps Softwares AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-04-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rps Softwares AB i Malmö
4+ yearsof proven experience in Camunda BPM implementation and customization.
Proficiency in designing and modelling complex workflows using Camunda Process Modelling.
In-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in implementing Camunda BPMN workflows using Java APIs.
Ability to develop & integrate Camunda Rest APIs for seamless interaction with external systems and applications.
Experience in deploying and managing Camunda processes in various environments, ensuring scalability and reliability.
Strong expertise in developing applications using Spring Boot framework, integrating with Camunda BPM platform.
Proficiency in DevOps practices, with experience in using Jenkins for continuous integration and Sonar for code quality analysis.
Hands-on experience in containerizing applications using Kubernetes and integrating with Apache Kafka for event-driven architecture. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: careers@rpssoft.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SW2SE24-4". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rps Softwares AB
(org.nr 556930-6383), http://www.rpssoft.se Jobbnummer
8614290