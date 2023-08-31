Software Developer
2023-08-31
Job Title: Software Developer with expereince within hardware design
We are looking for a talented software developer to join our team at a leading independent technology consulting firm. As a software developer, you will be responsible for developing and implementing software solutions for our client within the tech sector.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement software solutions
• Collaborate with team members and clients to identify and understand software requirements
• Write and maintain clean and efficient code
• Participate in code and design reviews
• Troubleshoot, test and debug software
• You will also be potentially involved in designing hardware with Arduino technology
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical engineering, Computer Science or a related field
• Strong proficiency in at least one programming language such as Python, C or C++
• Experience with software development methodologies such as Agile and Scrum
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
• Strong communication and collaboration skills
• Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Meritorious:
At our company, we believe in providing our employees with opportunities for growth and development. As a software developer, you will have access to training and development programs to help you enhance your skills and advance your career.
If you are passionate about software development and are looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity, we encourage you to apply. Join us at today, where we believe the most important step a business can take is the next one.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10
E-post: napoleon@ultragroup.se
Napoleon Rydberg napoleon@ultragroup.se 0760482622
