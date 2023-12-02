Solution architect Digital AM
Description of the assignment
The company is establishing itself in Europe and scaling up their digital capabilities Globally. In this journey they are creating ability with digital solutions for aftermarket in US. Assignment is to support and guide, with technical expertise, the program to establish aftermarket solution in US to ensure expected quality.
Solution will be developed by both CN teams and external vendors creating and the role solution architect is to support business on defining and ensuring that the developed solutions are according to the needs
They expect you to be the kind of person that thrives in an environment where not everything is set and a solution needs to be defined, prototyped and implemented with emphasis on automation, speed and reliability. They believe that a Devops approach and culture will be the key for success in the collaboration.
• Ensure digital solutions are meeting requirements to manage aftermarket services in US for autonomous vehicles
• Requirement analysis: Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand requirements for digital solutions. Support setting up requirements and providing guidelines for developing teams to meet the requirements.
• Solution design: Ensure scalable solution architecture aligning with business goals and best practices.
• Tech evaluation and selection: Evaluate solution proposals, challenge and ensure appropriate technologies, platforms and solutions are applied.
• Documentation: Requirements, Solutions and other documents need to be documented in a way so both stakeholders and developing teams have a clear understanding.
• Drive scope discussions with stakeholders
• Compliance: Identify legal requirements and ensure solutions are meeting the set goals
Qualifications and skills required for the assignment
• M.Sc. Electrical, or Computer Engineering, or equivalent work experience
• Long experience working as an enterprise architect or as a solution architect.
• Experience in architectural modelling such as information, process, capabilities and infrastructure models
• Experience from MSS Digital solutions and enabling capabilities
• Excellent communication and presentation skills
• Holistic view and capability to understand IT services in a business context.
• Knowledge of Devops culture, Agile processes and principles
• Proactive, self-starter and ability to manage multiple tasks effectively
Personal attributes
You are the kind of person that thrives in an environment where everything is not set and gets inspired from defining and implementing solutions. You will work closely with business stakeholders, architects, developers, and other colleagues to ensure that information security risks are managed according to expectations. You are pragmatic, self-driven, curious, and flexible with a "we'll find a way"-attitude.
• Excellent communication skills
• Problem solving skills to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve technical issues effectively
• Proactive, self-starter and ability to manage multiple tasks effectively
• A team mindset and an outgoing personality with the ability to guide and inspire others. The
team is located in Göteborg, Lindholmen but works with teams and stakeholders all over the world.
Start: ASAP
Start: ASAP
Extent: 100%
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8303024