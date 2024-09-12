Software Developer - Backend
2024-09-12
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel,is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.Software Developer - Backend
At Stegra Digital we believe in business truthfulness and accordingly work in business aligned cross functional teams. Our teams work with operations and development over the whole digital technology stack: integrations, operations, analytical data and front end. We want you and your teammates to grow outside your respective areas of expertise to solve business' challenges as they occur.
We are looking for a Software Developer who is a passionate believer in microservice principles and wants to build a truly digital organization. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining our microservice infrastructure, with a focus on enabling tailored solutions and integrations as required by our business. You will work closely with domain experts to understand their ways of working and build solutions that meet those needs. You will also be responsible for developing and maintaining our DevSecOps procedures and governance policies.
This position is based in Stockholm and is part of Stegra's Digital Team.
Applications will be reviewed from 5th of August.
About seniority
We are actively seeking developers with varying levels of expertise, ranging from recent university graduates to seasoned professionals. The level of seniority you bring will correspond to the qualifications and experiences outlined below, with more senior candidates expected to possess a broader spectrum of these attributes.
Some soft qualities we value.
You are curious about new things, but always balancing new ideas towards existing wisdom.
You appreciate diverse viewpoints when tackling challenges yet understands the significance of reaching a consensus and adhering to the established pattern for effective collaboration.
You are passionate about what you are doing and have a genuine interest in delivering great solutions.
You embody a service-oriented mindset, making yourself accessible to your business colleagues. Recognizing that value is substantiated when business needs are met.
You communicate effortlessly both verbally and in writing with colleagues and external parties within completely different domains/areas of expertise.
You possess the ability to analyze and break down a bigger problem into smaller, graspable parts.
You appreciate the importance of understanding and connecting with the organization's mission, goals, and strategies.
Qualifications we look for
An academic degree in computer science, data science or a related field, or equivalent practical experience
Tech knowledge and experience we appreciate
Development experience from event driven microservice environments using RESTful APIs
Kotlin and Spring Boot in containerized environments
Message-broker platforms like RabbitMQ or similar.
Automated software building, testing and deployment using GitLab CI/CD
Infrastructure as Code using Terraform
Hands on experience working with Kubernetes clusters or similar
Hands on experience working with AWS S3, Snowflake and dbt or similar
Professional experience with IIoT environments and protocols like OPC UA and PROFINET
In our agile environment, every team requires a dedicated agile servant to unlock its full potential. If you're passionate about fostering team efficiency and collaboration, you may also be an ideal scrum master.
What we can offer you
The opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology
A chance to make a real impact on the world
A collaborative and supportive work environment
If you're fueled by passion and eager to thrive in a diverse range of domains seamlessly connected by a dynamic microservice environment, we invite you to apply and be part of the excitement!
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
