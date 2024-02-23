Software Designer
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Marine & Ports supplies world-leading technologies that are driving the evolution of sustainable shipping. Electrical propulsion, data-driven decision support and integrated solutions for ship and shore from ABB are paving the way to a zero-emission marine industry, providing greater efficiency and reliability to shipowners, and preparing vessels to meet the demands of tomorrow. Our automation and electrical solutions are making port and terminal operations safer, greener and more productive. ABB Marine & Ports operates in 26 countries and has 2,000 employees. www.abb.com/marine
In this role you will develop software for automatic crane systems and have the possibility to learn product development.
You will create and modify the standard designs of equipment, systems, or installations, including standard specifications for manufacturing, fabrication or construction for assignments classified as low to medium complexity by applying standard design concepts.
Your responsibilities
PLC Software development for crane automation system
Specification review
Validation and Verification of PLC code
On-time delivery of software to customer
Your background
Engineering degree in computer science or equivalent
Programming skills
Algorithm development
Self-organized and structured
Experience in ABB PLC Development Tools, ABB automatic crane functionality and in product development is a merit
English - professional level
Swedish - communication level
More about us
Recruiting Manager Mihai Nicolaescu, +46 724 61 21 82, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
