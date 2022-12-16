Social Media Manager
Swedworks AB/Permizon is a consulting company with excellence in handling applications for work permits and residence permits. We help both companies (Swedish and international) and individuals with the entire application process for work permits in Sweden.
Our customers are in all industries, of all sizes and are spread across the country and to some extent internationally and for that reason social media marketing is our best channel to reach as wide audience as possible.
We are looking for a junior digital marketer with a passion for publishing in social media to attract more domestic customers (corporate customers in Sweden) but also attract attention internationally (foreign companies intending to send labour to Sweden).
Job duties
Your responsibility is to adapt the content we produce to social media (format, images, etc.), post management in social media, advertising, sponsorship (boosting), optimization and reporting. We have subcontractors who, in consultation with the company's management, develop the marketing strategy. Content will be created by your colleagues and/or our subcontractors (copywriters). Together with subcontractors, you must produce analyses that streamline future marketing efforts.
Your job is to market our services in an appealing way while reflecting our brand. Then pixels, target groups, bids, optimization events and product catalogues must be correctly set up to maximize our efforts.
Education and experience:
• At least 1 year of experience from another agency or other experience deemed equivalent
• Experience of working in Business Manager (Facebook/Instagram)
• Experience with Sales Navigator in Linkedin
• Can run campaigns in social media
Meritorious are:
• Relevant academic education at university level
• Experience of image processing in Photoshop or similar image editing software
• Experience with Google Analytics
As a person:
You are a passionate and committed team player who takes responsibility. You are self-motivated and can work independently and meet deadlines. You have a great interest in social media and digital marketing and are passionate about developing these interests. Så ansöker du
