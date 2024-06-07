Slovenian and Italian-speaking Customer Support
2024-06-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
We are happy to see an increased demand from our customers seeking Slovenian/Italian expertise in customer service. Therefore, we are now looking for someone who enjoys working with people and wants to work as a customer service representative. This is a general and proactive advertisement for incoming inquiries.
About the role of Customer Service Representative
Within the service sector, there are many different types of jobs in various industries. Common to roles in the service profession is that you are responsible for customer contact and ensure that incoming inquiries are handled from start to finish.
Examples of tasks as a customer service representative:
* Answering customer questions and solving problems via phone, email, and chat
* Responding to questions via social media
* Registering new customers
* Receiving orders, bookings, and complaints
* Some customer service representatives also work with administration and invoice management
Your background:
* Fluent language skills in Slovenian and Italian
* Good knowledge of English
* Previous work experience in service
* Basic computer/system skills
* Previous work experience in administration is advantageous
Who we think you are:
In addition to being fluent in the Slovenian/Italian language, we place great emphasis on your personal qualities!
To thrive and succeed in the role of customer service representative, it is important that you have good teamwork skills, enjoy talking to other people, and are passionate about providing good service. You get an extra kick when you feel that you have helped someone else and solved their potential problems. Of course, attention to detail and communication are also important for you who are interested in roles within customer service, as you will have many outward contacts.
How the process works
The first step to proceed is to submit your application, upload your CV, and fill in how we can contact you. Trust me, it can go quickly! You are now searchable for me and my colleagues who work with recruitment in customer service. For those who immediately proceed in the process, the next step may be a brief phone interview to complement with certain questions or a digital or physical meeting with us at our Place centrally located in Stockholm.
Can you guarantee me a job?
We do our very best to match the right competence with the right company in our network. Our ambition is to find the right job for as many people as possible, but unfortunately, we cannot guarantee it. This is a general and proactive job advertisement, and we receive assignments continuously. So don 't wait to apply so you don 't miss out on any exciting jobs!
The Place - Where Happy Work Happens
Does this sound interesting, and do you still want to apply for the job? Great - if you secure the position, you also become a part of The Place! As an employee at The Place, you are offered a competence network, mentorship, and secure conditions. At The Place, you have a Worklife Partner interested in following and developing your work life over time. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-07
