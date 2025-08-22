Slot Product Coordinator
Evolution Services Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
Company Description
Evolution is a leading international B2B provider of games and services in online casino. Operating in the forefront of our industry, we offer a turn-key solution for casino operators. Our licensees' players can move flawlessly between mobile, tablet and desktop to play slots or live casino, which feature real tables with real dealers in real time. Our innovative and high-quality offer includes brands like Evolution Live, Red Tiger and NetEnt, and multiple award-winning international player product favorites, such as Crazy Time, Lightning Roulette and Gonzo's Quest. Evolution is listed on Nasdaq Nordic with a MCAP of EUR 20+BN.
Across our 20+ sites, we have 10 000+ people working in the fields of Product Innovation, Software Development, Game Presenters & Hosts, IT-support, Facility & Studio build as well as support services.Evolution provides a dynamic and creative work environment with a unique opportunity for the right people to enhance their skills and drive their passion. Our culture is rooted in Evolution's core values ALIVE, do RIGHT and work TOGETHER and we operate guided by our vision to become the leading supplier of online casino in the world.
Job Description
Responsibilities:
The employee is responsible for part of Evolution Gaming's games, features or back-office products.
The employee is responsible for proper, high quality and timely execution of his job obligations.
The employee is responsible for the process accomplishment of performed main duties and results.
The employee is responsible for trusted work resources and items.
The employee is responsible for the compliance and accuracy of the information provided.
The employee is responsible for the compliance of actions to internal regulations and instructions.
The employee is responsible for other activities related to person safety.
Duties:
The main focus is to ensure that the product is delivered on time and budget (estimated cap hours) with high efficiency and full transparency of dependencies, risks.
Performs tasks and submits tickets required for game projects to successfully complete certification and roll-out activities.
Works with stakeholders (Slot Product Owners, Operations, Compliance and Certification, Commercial) on priorities and requirements to ensure game delivery
Manages multiple game deliveries at a time.
Guarantees transparency and clear visibility of status to the main stakeholders (Product Owner, CPO, Evo RNG Technical Compliance).
Sets the clear short-term goals - quarterly objectives and key results (OKRs).
Qualifications
Higher education in Economics, Information Technology or its acquisition or a longer-term work experience in the Information technology sector, project management and team lead experience.
Excellent knowledge of English.
Knowledge of gaming industry, general ownership.
Great communication and interpersonal skills.
A high sense of responsibility.
The ability to accurately fulfil the direct management orders and work tasks.
Able to work in fast-moving, high-pressure environment while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail.
Adaptable in their approach and able to operate independently, and as part of a team.
Knowledge of Agile development methodology and tools (Scrum, Kanban, JIRA, Confluence).
We offer:
A healthy mix of startup-like culture of the company, which will enable you to try new approaches and technologies and remain on the edge of technological development and enterprise, with stability and supporting functions to help you focus on your job.
A fantastic office located in the city center of Stockholm with amazing colleagues. We are a driven, multi-cultural company at the forefront of the gambling industry. As a member of our awesome team, you will become part of an atmosphere of skilled and experienced people.
