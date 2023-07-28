Skipper, (commander, captain, sea captain) for Bunker ships
2023-07-28
, Strömstad
, Munkedal
, Sotenäs
, Dals-Ed
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rederi AB Väderö Tank i Tanum
Hello and Welcome to Rederi AB Väderö Tank.
Rederi AB Väderö Tank is a family-owned smaller shipping company that today operates 3 tankers in the oil and chemical segment. The company was started in 1991 by Captain Paul Reimbert who still owns and runs the company in a positive spirit of the future.
Rederi AB Väderö Tank is now looking for 1-2 Captains with experience in Bunker Ships.
REQUIREMENTS To apply for this position, you MUST have,
Valid certificates & certificates in accordance with STCW Manila. (will be checked against the sea service record)
Oil & Chemical authorizations. (MANDATORY)
Experience in the same size of vessel - at least 4-5 contracts on board Oil vessels - Bunker operations.
Information about the Vessel:
Ship: NORE
Built: 2007
DW: 3500mT
Gross: 2999mT
Trade Area: Sweden - Denmark.
Flag: Malta.
Mix Crew: Europeans and Filipinos on board at the moment.
Working language on board is English, you need to speak & write English without problems.
Great consideration will be given to your personal qualities, the role of captain makes great demands on good leadership skills, the ability to communicate & cooperate with the crew & colleagues in the office. To succeed in your role as captain, you need to be stress-resistant, responsible, quality-conscious & service-oriented.
Further information about the vessel, Contract Length / Salary, will be discussed with the people we find suitable for the position.
Send your CV & Personal letter to crewing@vaderoshipping.se
& vadero@vaderoshipping.se
