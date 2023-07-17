Site Manager Service and Installation SE
2023-07-17
About NKT
Join a diverse and international team of experts with unmatched repair capabilities and jointing experience keeping the global power grids in operation. From service hubs in Sweden, Denmark and Germany, NKT offers on- and offshore cable services to maximize the utilization of power cable systems.
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Join our global Service organization
As a Site Manager, you work closely with Service sales, Service Operation Project managers, Service & Installations Resource and Warehouse departments. The work is conducted at our office in Karlskrona as well as on site in Sweden and abroad. The role also includes product liability towards customers in product sales and compilation of documentation. The role requires that you are prepared to travel on short notice.
Lead service Operations and support our projects in the tender phase
Site Manager is a key position in our Service department and you will have the overall responsibility for our ongoing service agreements.
You will be accountable for leading and participating in Service Operations.
Your primary tasks will be:
* Timely planning of tasks and duties
* Participate in customer meetings
* Provide routines and procedures for the site work
* Lead / participate in Service Operations process work
* Work according to our process
* Lead / participate in Service Operations VCA work
* Participate in Service Operations meetings
* Participate and give input to the design phase of our products from a service perspective in cooperation with NKT 's Technical departments
* Support to Service Sales
* Documentation
* Lead and coordinate on site including overall HSE responsibility
Result oriented and structured communicator
We are looking for a reliable and performance-oriented Site manager with a strategic mindset. You have a structured way of working and the ability to drive result. In addition to this you possess strong skills in documentation. Working under pressure without compromising on deliverables is not a problem for you. International travelling (20-30%) is a part of the role. It's a merit if you have long experience in installation and operations onshore/offshore.
Experience from civil constructing work and those contractual formats are also seen as qualifying for this position.
Additionally, your CV comprises:
* Bachelor's degree preferably within Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or long experience within the HV area
* Relevant business/marketing-oriented education/technical knowledge
* Very good English language skills, spoken and written
* Experienced user of MS Office
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you to apply no later than August 31th, 2023. Personality- and capacity tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Head of Service Operations Simon Lilley, simon.lilley@nkt.com
or or +46 768 54 11 71. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HR Business Partner Stefan Björksten, stefan.bjoerksten@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 73 407 02 43
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We are looking forward to your application!
