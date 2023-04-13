Site IT Manager - Polypeptide Group
2023-04-13
We are looking for a Site IT Manager for Polypeptide Group.
Polypeptide Group is a one of the world's largest and most successful companies specializing in the manufacturing of therapeutic peptides and related compounds for research and pharmaceutical applications. The peptides they produce are part of several different pharmaceutical products and through their work they are improving the quality of life for many people around the world. Polypeptide Group is constantly growing and as part of this process, they are also able to offer their employees a dynamic and stimulating workplace with great opportunities to grow.
The company has production facilities in Sweden, USA, Belgium, Switzerland, France and India with its head office located in Baar, Switzerland.
After have gone public in 2021, now listed on the SIX, Swiss Stock Exchange, they are seeking to strengthen their global and local capabilities with someone for the position as Site IT Manager responsible for sites in Sweden and India. This is a position where you will lead a team of skilled IT technicians at multiple sites and be responsible for the cross-functional IT support activities, securing continuous provisioning & delivery of IT services. You will act and lead locally at multiple sites, but also be part of the Global IS/IT organisation which means among other thing, participation and execution on global projects/activities.
Global IS/IT is a global organization dedicated on supporting the business with everything from strategy execution to operational delivery. They are executing on a newly formed and approved IS/IT strategy lifting the company's capabilities as well as contributing to the overall Strategy for Digitalization.
The position is based in Malmö but your responsibility will be for sites in Malmö and India. You report to the Manager IT Services & Operations.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
• Management and leadership for your team, ensuring operational delivery as well as work/project prioritization.
• Budget and Staff responsibility for your team and its included services.
• Responsible for communication of Global IS/IT standards and procedures to managers and end users.
• Responsibility for project coordination at local site(s) that involve/require IT resources, collaboration with stakeholders to secure project prioritization, resourcing and delivery.
• Participation in Global IS/IT projects.
• Ensure that documentation for local systems is performed, up to date and compliant with Polypeptides QMS, GMS and GAMP.
• Contact with vendors and management of local service contracts. This also involves gathering and managing requirements from internal business stakeholders and end users for those contracts/services.
• Responsibility for securing that IT services are operational at all times. This involves your expertise in complex and advanced request and work tasks and supporting the team when needed.
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCES AND COMPETENCE THAT ARE MERITORIOUS
• At least 3 years professional experience from a similar role as a line manager.
• Experience in building strong relationships (preferably remotely) in global organizations.
• Experience in working with outsourced IT service delivery from either side(customer/supplier).
• Experience from pharma/life/food industry science is seen as meritorious.
• As this is a global role, previous experience working within an international matrix organization is an advantage.
• Fluent verbal and writing skills in Swedish and English.
TO BE SUCCESFULL IN THIS ROLE WE BELEIVE YOU TO HAVE THE FOLLOWING SKILLS
• Able to adapt to changing circumstances
• Strong collaborative skills
• A fast and eager learner
• Result oriented
• Self motivating
We hope that we have caught your curiosity and look forward to your application.
OTHER INFORMATION
Start: Per agreement
Location: Malmö, Sweden
This recruitment process is handled by A-hub (https://www.a-hub.se/)
and on Polypeptide 's request, all enquires regarding this position will be handled by A-hub (https://www.a-hub.se/)
Ersättning
