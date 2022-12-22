Simulation & Analysis Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2022-12-22
Who are we?
Within Electromobility organization, ESS department is responsible to provide Energy Storage Systems solutions within Volvo Group.
Lead by a strong wish to develop sustainable and environmental friendly products, we provide energy storage solutions to all business units such as trucks, buses, construction equipment or marine applications.
ESS simulation team is in charge of providing simulation models and performing analysis of our ESS solutions.
Volvo Group is a good place to work and a great place to grow. Come and join us!
What will you do?
Simulation is a key area to support product development and secure the best customer experience.
Within the simulation team you will gather needs from simulation users and lead discussion with stakeholders to secure good representativeness.
You will develop and maintain our models and analyze the results with a strong focus on batteries performances and lifetime.
Analysis will be needed to understand simulation results, secure that simulation is aligned with real systems and understand any deviations.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position, we believe that you need to be a team player with an experience in simulation and analysis domain.
We also believe that you have:
Master of science in engineering or equivalent
Good communication skills in English (spoken and written)
Skilled in simulation tools MATLAB/Simulink
Problem-solving and analytical mindset
Ability to work in an multi-cultural environment and build your own network within our teams
3+ years of experience in simulation
Also seen as a mandate for this position:
Experience working with Lithium-Ion Battery modelling or Battery Management System for BEV and Fuel Cells
Experience in tool and scripts development (Python, ...)
Experience in processing measurement data, to be used for model validation
Hands on experience with electrochemical modelling along with heat and mass transfer modeling will be highly appreciated
