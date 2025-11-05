Simulation Model Engineer
2025-11-05
The opportunity
The HVDC System Design team is now searching for a highly motivated Simulation Model Engineer to join the team. As a Simulation model Engineer, you will have the chance to dive into the fascinating world of simulation, working on real-life applications that have a significant impact on the global transition to renewable energy resources through HVDC transmission connections.
Joining our team means working alongside a group of highly skilled and motivated professionals from around the world. Whether this is your first job in technical engineering, or you have some experience under your belt, we provide the necessary resources and support to help you succeed.
"If you are passionate about how and why things work the way they do, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity!" - Hiring Manager Rodrigo Peres
How you'll make an impact
Develop simulation models and tools to optimize power systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and customers to understand different requirements and design solutions.
Virtual representation of real-time control and protection system.
Testing and validation of different power system models and tools.
Create technical documentation and reports.
Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices related to simulation models and tools.
Your Background
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Electrical/Power/Energy Engineering, or a related field.
Previous experience with control/signal theory, dynamic modelling, and power system tools (for example PSCAD, PSSE, PowerFactory, PSLF, EMTP-RV, Hypersim, Dymola, PSS® NETOMAC, etc.) is required.
Knowledge and/or interest in programming (C++, C#, Fortran, Python, MATLAB, Modellica).
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to work and solve problems independently and take own initiatives.
Proficiency in English is a must, knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
In this role, you can be based in either Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden, with the opportunity to work remotely up to a couple days per week.
Welcome with your application! Application will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so we encourage you to apply already today.
Recruiting manager Rodrigo Peres, rodrigo.peres@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
