Simulation Model Development Engineer
Incluso AB Lund / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-02-21
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Lund i Lund
We are searching for a "Development Engineer- Modelling and Simulation" to join a dynamic team of a global company in Lund.
Start is in April, 9 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The ideal candidate has a strong background in Modelling and Simulation, with expertise in using Abaqus or other Finite Element Analysis (FEA) tools. This role requires working in an agile environment where team collaboration is essential to success.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement simulation models using Abaqus or other FEA tools.
Conduct detailed analysis and validation of simulation results to ensure accuracy and reliability
Participate in agile ceremonies such as daily stand-ups, sprint planning, and retrospectives to ensure effective team collaboration and project progress.
Work closely with design engineers to integrate simulation results into the product development process.
Continuously improve simulation methodologies and processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Document and present findings and recommendations to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
Required skills:
T-shaped person who can support in the Team with complex technical questions related to packaging material
Abaqus knowledge including user defined UMAT/VUMAT routines
Knowledge on thermo-mechanical simulations
Orthophic material modelling knowledge
Statistical knowledge
Python coding knowledge
Agile/Scrum
Preferred skills:
Packaging material/Paperboard industry and related technologies
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in April, 9 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Lund Jobbnummer
9181597