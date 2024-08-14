Simulation Engineer
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top-quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting-edge tools and methods.
About Us:
Thermal Management is a department within Vehicle Technology responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized cab climate and vehicle cooling & heating systems for all types of propulsion installations to all truck brands within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for leading the work with strategies and advanced engineering globally. We are located at Gothenburg & Bangalore and we have close cooperation with the sites in Greensboro, Curitiba and Lyon. We understand the final customer needs and apply our knowledge to develop technical concepts and solutions that satisfy customer and business needs. The work is based on innovation, shared technology, common architecture, and brand uniqueness
You will be part of a tight and diverse team consisting of skilled and passionate people. We work in an enthusiastic atmosphere, where joy, team spirit and trust are key characteristics.
Together with our friends, we are developing and testing the best trucks in the world.
Who are you?
We believe that you have a genuine interest in the automotive industry with a simulation background and that you have been working with this for several years.You are well organized, structured, have a holistic view and a global mindset. We think that you have a positive mind-set, a creative personality with ability to generate ideas. You need to be analytical and have the ability to propose solutions and to solve issues. As a person you enjoy working in a team as well as individually. You feel engaged by working in projects and reaching goals. Since the job requires a net of contacts, internally and externally, your networking skills is valued. We also expect you to be flexible and take on work besides your main tasks.
On top of that, you are customer-focused. You have a solid interest in technology and would love working with new solutions to make transports greener and more sustainable. You will collaborate with colleagues within the Volvo Group all around the world and have a great opportunity to influence our future products. This requires an open mind and an innovative approach.
What's in it for you?
As a Thermal Simulation Engineer, you will be directly involved in the development work of our products and involved in a wide range of virtual verification assignments. You will have the opportunity to perform early verification with CFD and 1D simulations of our future trucks to make sure we develop a leading Thermal Management solution for the future trucks. You will play an important role in the technology shift towards more environmentally friendly trucks using electric drivetrains.
You will perform simulation in tight collaboration with our design and system engineers. You will play an important role in extending our simulation area to be able to develop our virtual verification.
As part of a simulation team, you share with peers your progress and target to maximize the collective output
We believe that you have the following qualification and requirements:-
* At least MSc or preferably PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
* Profound knowledge of Fluid Dynamics, Heat Transfer, and cooling system
* Skilled in Computational Fluid Dynamics, CFD and experience in Systems simulation, (1D)
* Strong mathematical and analytical background
* Knowledge in Star CCM+ and GT SUITE is considered positive
* Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Ready for the next move?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
We look forward to receiving your application!
