Sightseeing Job

Exciting Opportunity Alert!
Are you passionate about the great outdoors? Do you thrive in a dynamic, team-oriented environment? Stockholm Kayak and sup is hiring for multiple positions, and we want YOU to join our adventure-loving team!
Available Positions:
Outdoor Seller: Fluent in English with a love for sales? This could be your chance to shine!
Guide: Are you a natural leader with a knack for storytelling? We're looking for outgoing individuals to lead our guided tours.
Driver: Got a valid driver's license and a passion for providing top-notch service? Join us as a driver and be a vital part of our team.
Why Join Us?
Competitive salaries and exciting growth opportunities.
Work in a fun, supportive atmosphere with like-minded colleagues.
Enjoy perks like discounted equipment rentals and tours.
Apply now and kickstart your journey with Stockholm Kayak and sup! Don't miss out on this chance to turn your passion into a rewarding career. Apply today or tag someone who might be interested!
Apply Now: https://skstours.com/career-outdoor-seller-guide-driver/
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
E-post: info@skstours.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholm Kayak and Sup
Uppvindsgatan 4 Lgh 1202 (visa karta
)
128 33 SKARPNÄCK Arbetsplats
Stockholm Kayak & Sup Jobbnummer
8525481