Shift Supervisor
Voi Technology AB / Lagerjobb / Örebro Visa alla lagerjobb i Örebro
2025-04-29
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voi Technology AB i Örebro
, Stockholm
, Gävle
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Your mission at Voi
As a Shift Supervisor you will be responsible for a team of Fleet Specialists in Örebro, overseeing operations while at the same time support them in their daily work. You will spend the majority of your time performing tasks in the warehouse and In field together with the team and the rest of the time for managerial duties such as planning, performance follow up, administrative tasks etc.
Your responsibilities will include:
Vehicle Utilization - You are out on the streets, collecting and deploying our scooters with a hands on mentality
Navigating Logistics - Aid in receiving, packing, and deploying new vehicles
Managing your team - Assist in creating shift plans, cultivate team performance and supervise your team's activities, ensuring tasks are conducted efficiently and safely
Upholding Quality Standards - Collaborate with your team to identify and rectify damaged or misplaced vehicles, ensuring tidy parking spots and restoring fallen vehicles
Synergistic Planning - Collaborate with managers to optimise work schedules, ensuring efficient shift planning and execution.
What you need to embark:
We are looking for a Supervisor with a hands-on mentality who is not afraid to roll up the sleeves and get the job done. Key qualifications include:
A valid driver's license for Sweden
Previous leadership experience
Fluency in English, fostering clear communication. Knowledge of Swedish is desirable
A proactive, positive attitude and a strong sense of ownership.
Skilled in promoting and nurturing team collaboration
Job conditions:
Contract: Fixed term
Working hours: Full time
Start date: June
Why Voi?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; it's a personal Voiage where you'll grow as a professional and be part of a diverse team and culture that's committed to making a positive impact on society. In addition to this, you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's leading micromobility company and one of the fastest-growing scale-ups
Make a direct impact on our ongoing success and contribute to the development of the micromobility industry in Sweden.
Collaborate with inspiring, motivated, and diverse colleagues who share a common goal
Be a part of the micromobility revolution and help create sustainable cities that are clean, quiet, and free from pollution
Are you ready to join the Voiage? Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voi Technology AB
(org.nr 559160-2999), https://www.voi.com/ Arbetsplats
Voi Technology Jobbnummer
9311967