Shift Leader
V Skomakargatan AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Malmö Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Malmö
2024-08-26
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos V Skomakargatan AB i Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As a Shift leader you are responsible for the day to day operations. You will lead and coach the team members to ensure that our guests receive excellent food and service.
You will work and manage all stations within the restaurant to have a wide understanding of the operation.
You will be the closest manager to our team members and are expected to lead by example and always be at hand when needed. No task is too big or small for you.
You believe in everybody's equal value and you bring out the best in each and everyone around you.
You have an eye for details and take pride in giving amazing service in a welcoming atmosphere that you have been a part of creating.
You are always one step ahead and solve problems before they occur.
You give our guests "the little extra" and make sure that your team members do the same. You are a natural leader who spreads joy and professionalism to your team.
You are our key to a successful establishment and possibly a future General Manager.
You are responsible for the operations during your shift.
That includes but is not limited to:
Manning and breaks
Food quality
Service
Work environment
Cleanliness
Coach and develop team members
Ordering goods
Food safety
Preparations
Product volumes
Upholding FFRG standards Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare V Skomakargatan AB
(org.nr 559193-8856) Arbetsplats
V Restaurant Jobbnummer
8862303