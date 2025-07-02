Service technician
2025-07-02
Want to help shape the future of waterborne transport and be part of a world-class team?
At Candela, we design and build electric hydrofoil boats and ferries with performance previously unheard of in the industry. Our mission is to accelerate the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation-the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry in operation, serving commuters in Stockholm and soon expanding to several other countries. By combining lightweight carbon fiber hulls, sensors, computers, and advanced submerged hydrofoils, our vessels fly above the water, delivering unmatched efficiency compared to conventional diesel ferries.
And you can be part of that journey as well, because we are now looking for a Service technician to support Candela's growth ambitions!
Your core responsibilities will include:
Maintenance, diagnosing and repairing of our vessels in our dedicated service workshop located in Lidingö, Stockholm.
Conduct field service and repairs at customers or our partners facilities in Sweden and abroad.
Remotely support customer in Sweden and when needed the rest of the Candela world.
Service of boats (washing, polishing, preparing for winter storage etc).
Transport and launch of boats, both by road and sea.
Participate in development of special service tools and service instructions for upcoming vessels generations.
Participate in development of methods and process in connection to our service operations.
Commissioning and customer hand-over of new vessels.
Conduct sea trials and performance testing.
Who are you?
We are looking for an experienced service technician that loves innovation and wants to drive improvements further. You should be confident in handling both technical challenges as well as communicate effectively with our customers to understand their needs and help them solve issues. You should also have an interest in boats and technology as those are the kind of people you will meet in the team!
To be successful in the role, you have:
Experience as service technician, mechanic, or similar role ideally from marine or automotive industry. If you have experience from working with electric vehicles, it's a plus but it is not a must
Understanding of electrical systems and control electronics
B driving license needed
Excellent English both written and spoken
Proficiency with Microsoft Office tools (e.g. Word, Excel, Outlook)
Are able to travel for both long and short travels
Are a great communicator and team-player
It's a plus if you on top of the requirement above have:
BE driving license
Boating license - Förarintyg, International Certificate of Competence, Fartygsbefäl Klass VIII or Yachtmaster
Experience from maritime industry
Forklift and crane license
Swedish language
Join a stellar team
By bringing together some of the world's brightest researchers and engineers, we are pushing the boundaries of marine transportation. We take great pride in building engagement within our teams. Our internal motto is "with a revolutionary spirit and kindness", which translates into an open and honest work environment.
We are a 200-strong, multinational team of experts within dynamic modelling, hardware design, hydrodynamics, control theory, machine learning, structural engineering work and production to build the next generation of waterborne transport.
This is a full-time position at our service centrum in Gåshaga, Stockholm with a start date in August 2025.
Application
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so send your application in English as soon as it's ready. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR laws.
