Service Team Lead to Temperature Sensitive Solutions
2024-05-14
About the company
Over the past 30 years, TSS has worked together with some of pharma's most respected companies to ensure patient safety at every stage of the journey allowing the drug delivery process to be streamlined - saving cost and boosting sustainability. TSS's SaaS, data loggers, and services are used by leading pharma companies within the primary and secondary distribution of commercial products, end-2-end in clinical trials in +100 countries. Click here to read more about what we do at TSS!
About the positionAs Service Team Lead, you'll be responsible for delivering our growing service offeringsrelated to our operations. This new position within TSS includes securing system performance, managing deployment of system upgrades, monitoring and follow-up on KPI and customer expectations by;
Develop and implement efficient processes to streamline operations and reduce customer dependency
Manage workload distribution and resource allocation to ensure optimal efficiency and scalability
Collaborate with team members to identify areas for improvement and drive positive changes
You will report to TSS Chief Operations Officer as member of the Operations team.
Qualifications: This position calls for a professional with a background in operations management, coupled with strategic thinking and leadership capabilities.
We also believe you:
thrive where you can make a difference in finding new solutions
are experienced in running a service- and customer oriented team
have excellent and effectivecommunication skills in English and Swedish
are solution oriented with an attention to details
are well organized and structured with the ability to plan, prioritize and manage tasks and assignments independently
are used to work in a quality driven environment
technical knowledge and experience of managing external IT-solution
Learn more about working at TSS
We offer an inspirational and well-being working environment, an innovation-driven and fast-growing global company. We believe in offering flexibility through a hybrid workplace, keeping in mind that time together is essential for our company DNA. TSS head office is in Stockholm, Hagastaden, with local representation in North America, the UK, and UAE. If you have any questions about Asta Agency's recruitment process, feel free to contact us at kandidat@astaagency.se
.
If this isn't the right role for you right now, we encourage you to connect with us or explore more job opportunities on our website.
