Service Seller
Johnson Controls Systems & Service AB / Säljarjobb / Norrköping Visa alla säljarjobb i Norrköping
2025-08-05
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Johnson Controls Systems & Service AB i Norrköping
, Linköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
At Johnson Controls, we shape the future of smart, safe, and sustainable marine environments. Our Global Marine Services division is a trusted partner for cruise lines, ferry operators, and shipyards, delivering high-quality HVAC-R equipment. We operate globally, supporting our clients to ensure reliability and performance on board.
What you will be doing:
As a Service Seller, you will collaborate with the Front-Line Sellers Team and customers to ensure excellent responsiveness and commercial quality for our cruise and passenger market. Your role is to support sales growth by responding to customers' requests, preparing offers, and managing smaller or recurring sales opportunities directly from the office. You will be part of a dynamic and engaged sales team of 7 sales representatives, collaborating closely with our technical department, requiring some knowledge of the marine and refrigeration segment. You will be based in Sweden (Norrkoping) and report to the International Sales Manager (for Internal Parts Sales & Support).
How you will do it:
Prepare quotations for health check, preventive maintenance, spare parts, and small retrofit opportunities.
Manage the full sales cycle for standard and recurring services (from offer to order entry).
Follow up with customers to close deals and ensure satisfaction.
Support field sales and service teams with documentation and pricing inputs.
Maintain CRM records (e.g., Salesforce) and contribute to pipeline visibility and forecasting. Order follow-up and preparing offers.
Collaborating with our technical department.
Requesting prices and delivery details in collaboration with the procurement department.
Actively participating in quality assurance and knowledge sharing.
Who we are looking for:
Personal Attributes:
We are looking for a proactive, customer-focused, and organized individual who thrives in a fast-paced, international environment. You are a strong communicator, able to manage multiple requests and deadlines, and passionate about delivering value to customers - even from behind the scenes.
You are comfortable working with technical products or services, and you enjoy building relationships with clients and internal teams alike. You take ownership of your sales opportunities, stay curious, and push for commercial excellence.
If you're someone who:
Loves solving customer problems with speed and professionalism,
Has a strong commercial instinct and attention to detail,
Enjoys supporting a field team and keeping the pipeline moving,
And is excited by the marine and cruise industry...
Then you might be the person we're looking for!
Professional Attributes:
Strong communication skills and fluency in English and Swedish (written and spoken).
Proficiency in MS Office and IT systems.
It is advantageous if you have familiarity with sales order systems.
An understanding of COGS and experience with sales quotations is preferred.
Background in HVAC, refrigeration, or ventilation is a significant advantage (e.g., engineer or technician).
You have experience in sales - preferably inside sales.
What we offer:
Competitive pension, insurance, and salary conditions.
Opportunities for personal development, including access to professional global networks and online courses.
Innovative products and solutions from one of the world's leading companies.
A supportive and exciting technical working environment.
Increased flexibility over time.
About us:
At Johnson Controls Global Marine Service (GMS), we help the world's largest cruise ship owners maintain, operate, and optimize their HVAC/R equipment. GMS is part of the Johnson Controls Marine & Navy division, which is comprised of more than 300 employees worldwide, and is today one of the most successful marine HVAC/R companies in the industry. Our Swedish Branch is leading supplier of this type of equipment for the cruise industry and our equipment is present on many cruise ships today.
Application:
Does this sound like you? Then send us your application as soon as possible, as applications are reviewed continuously. Start date will be agreed upon.
Please apply with an English version of your CV. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Johnson Controls Systems & Service AB
(org.nr 556417-4091), https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/
Lindåkersgatan 2 (visa karta
)
602 23 NORRKÖPING Arbetsplats
Johnson Controls Systems & Service Jobbnummer
9446036