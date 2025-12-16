Service Owner Workplace - Lindab
2025-12-16
Are you ready to take ownership of Lindab Group's workplace services and help shape the digital experience for users across the organization? As a Service Owner Workplace, you will be part of the End User Services team within Lindab Group's IS/IT organization. You will manage the lifecycle, delivery, and continuous improvement of services related to workplace infrastructure, including devices, software and copy/print services.
Lindab Group is on an exciting journey to modernize and consolidate its IT landscape. This role provides the opportunity to influence how workplace services are delivered, ensuring they meet current needs while supporting long-term business goals. You will work closely with stakeholders, vendors, and internal teams to ensure workplace services are reliable, cost-effective and user focused.
This is a chance to be part of a global company committed to continuous development and digital progress, where your contribution will directly impact employee productivity and satisfaction.
You will report to the Manager for End User Services.
Main Responsibilities
Define and maintain the service vision, strategy, and roadmap for workplace and copy/print services, ensuring alignment with business goals and IT strategy.
Own the end-to-end performance and operational delivery of the services, including lifecycle management and continuous improvement initiatives.
Drive long-term value creation from workplace services by aligning technology capabilities with organizational priorities and user needs.
Act as the primary point of contact for service-related matters, engaging with business units, internal teams, and leadership stakeholders.
Ensure compliance with information security, risk management, and regulatory requirements across the service area.
Monitor service health using KPIs and SLAs, and lead actions to address performance gaps.
Manage service governance, including approval of major changes, service request forms, and escalation of incidents when needed.
Participate in and support audits, reviews, and risk assessments related to the service.
Coordinate with Service Managers, technical teams, and vendors to ensure smooth operations and delivery.
Oversee workplace service documentation, cost control, ROI tracking, and representation within the ITSM toolset.
Ensure communication of service status, changes, and risks to relevant stakeholders across the organization.
Previous Experience and Competencies
At least 5 years of experience working with workplace services, IT operations, or service management in a structured IT environment.
An academic degree in IT, computer science, engineering, or a related field.
Strong understanding of end-user computing (i.e. Microsoft Intune, Autopilot), collaboration platforms, and print/copy infrastructure.
Experience working with ITSM tools and frameworks such as ITIL, including service lifecycle management.
Previous experience in managing outsourced IT service delivery or vendor coordination.
Good knowledge of compliance, security, and risk considerations related to workplace services.
Experience from global or matrix organizations is a strong advantage.
To Succeed in This Role, We Believe You Have the Following Skills:
Structured and process-oriented mindset: Able to manage multiple service elements systematically and with clarity.
Strong communication skills: Able to interact with a wide range of stakeholders and convey technical information in a clear and accessible manner.
Analytical skills: Use data and performance metrics to drive decisions and improvements.
Calm and composed: Able to remain focused and balanced in dynamic situations.
Well-organized with strong planning abilities: Manages time and priorities effectively.
Self-motivated: Takes initiative and drives progress independently.
Open to change: Adapts to evolving circumstances and supports continuous improvement.
Fast learner: Quickly absorbs new information and applies it effectively.
Collaborative: Works well with others and fosters good working relationships across teams.
Fluent in English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
Additional Information
Start: Per agreement
Location: Malmö, Sweden
