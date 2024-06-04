Service Owner Network - Polypeptide
2024-06-04
We are looking for a Service Owner Network for Polypeptide who will work with our enterprise (IT) and manufacturing (OT) network.
Polypeptide Group is one of the world's largest and most successful companies specializing in the manufacturing of therapeutic peptides and related compounds for research and pharmaceutical applications. The peptides they produce are part of several different pharmaceutical products and through their work, they are improving the quality of life for many people around the world. Polypeptide Group is constantly growing and as part of this process, they are also able to offer their employees a dynamic and stimulating workplace with great opportunities to grow.
The company has production facilities in Sweden, USA, Belgium, Switzerland, France and India with its head office located in Zug, Switzerland.
After having gone public in 2021, now listed on the SIX, Swiss Stock Exchange, they are seeking to strengthen their Global IS/IT capabilities with someone for the position of Service Owner in the Global Services & Operations team with focus on Network. This is a role where you will contribute with your expertise in lifecycle management for hardware and licensing, network infrastructure design and architecture as well as change and release management in a varied environment including both shopfloor/production and enterprise.
Global IS/IT is a global organization dedicated on supporting the business with everything from strategy execution to operational delivery. As Service Owner, you will be an essential part in a team, building the foundation for Polypeptides services.
You are a technically skilled administrator and coordinator with advisory skills and an eye for business value creation. You enjoy interacting with the Business focusing on reliability/predictability, efficiency and productivity.
The position is based in Malmö, but your responsibility will be global. You report to the Manager for IT Infrastructure & Cloud Services.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Life cycle management of the Services you are responsible for.
Have an architecture, life cycle and efficiency overview to secure global maintenance.
Find and design network solution/service based on business requirements. Test, document, and implement preferred service.
Provide technical expertise of all aspects of the services through its life cycle.
Responsible for IS/IT documentation for the services, ensuring that documentation is up to date and compliant with PolyPeptides QMS, GMP and GAMP.
Participate in the work of setting the Global IT-roadmap.
Manage contact with our vendors to idetify their roadmaps and operationally manage the service contract.
Gather and manage requirements with internal business stakeholders and end users.
Ensure Global IS/IT operation on a day to day basis and is technical responsible for the administration, maintenance and support of the services.
Participate in projects related to your service to ensure delivery and expectations.
Engage and secure deliveries from outsourced IT-Service providers.
Besides your focus on Network, you support the business for incidents, changes and service requests for the services within Global IS/IT.
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCES AND COMPETENCE THAT ARE MERITORIOUS
5+ years of experience from working within IT infrastructure, preferably within the Network domain.
At least 3 years of professional experience in a similar role within service/solution ownership.
Experience in working with outsourced Infrastructure environment from either side (customer/supplier).
Architectural experience from within the domain.
Previous experience working within an international matrix organization is an advantage.
Previous experience working within life science/pharma is a merit.
Fluent verbal and writing skills in Swedish and English.
TO BE SUCCESSFUL IN THIS ROLE, WE BELIEVE YOU TO HAVE THE FOLLOWING SKILLS
Able to adapt to changing circumstances.
Strong communicative and collaborative skills
A fast and eager learner.
Great at planning and structure.
Result oriented.
Self-motivating.
We hope that we have caught your curiosity and look forward to your application.
OTHER INFORMATION
Start: Per agreement
Location: Malmö, Sweden
