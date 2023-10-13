Service Owner (Application Support Engineer)
2023-10-13
Location: Stockholm
Required Skills:
Challenge the status quo and find new solutions and promote innovation and new ideas
Empower others to learn and grow
Create partnership with and drive collaboration with internal and external parties
Manage contracts and negotiations with external suppliers
Influence decision makers and manage stakeholders in order to achieve service mission
Lead cross functional teams
Own and articulate end-to-end service requirements
Understand customer and business needs and understand impact on services and priorities
Understand and express the connections between larger business goals and service roadmap
Functional Knowledge:
Service Life cycle Management
Vendor Management
Information Technology Infrastructure Library, ITIL
Agile methods
Financial Management and Planning
Internal and external Stakeholder Management
Service architecture, offerings and agreements
Rather deep understanding of underlying technical solutions
Service Catalogue Management
Contracts and negotiations
Good to have:
Certifications across various frameworks and tools (ITIL, SAFe & Cloud computing) Så ansöker du
