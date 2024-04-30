Data Scientist - Game Economy
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-30
We are looking for a data scientist with a focus on game economy systems. You will play a critical role in designing, developing, and optimizing automated tools and simulations to enable and inform our team on economy designs & decisions.
You will collaborate closely with stakeholders, designers & other developers to provide the tooling needed to sustain a robust and growing in-game economy, which is a central part of the game.
Example of responsibilities
Build simulations that model various economic scenarios, allowing us to test and optimize in-game mechanics faster and more accurately.
Analyze key performance indicators (KPIs) related to the in-game economy.
Provide insights and recommendations based on performance data to improve player experiences and revenue generation.
Enable designers by providing them with the necessary tools and data to balance in-game currencies, resources, and crafting mechanics.
Help ensure a balanced and engaging experience for our players.
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and draw actionable conclusions.
Experience building & running simulations of economies.
Proficiency in python or similar.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Passion for gaming and understanding of in-game economies is a plus.
Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
