Development Engineer, MedTech
2024-04-30
- Are you prepared to work independently being our main automation specialist (Software | Hardware | Electronics)?
• Do you enjoy developing your skill set by collaborating with a specialized team of 20 colleagues with backgrounds such as physics, biochemistry, or biomedical engineering?
• Do you want to join a technology company whose DNA is to collaborate with leading Life Science companies by providing future 'picks and shovels' for point-of-care diagnostics and advanced cell therapies while saving time, money, and ultimately - lives?
What You'll Do
• Lead and actively participate in all stages of the software development lifecycle, including requirements gathering, design, implementation, testing, deployment, and maintenance.
• Architect and write robust, efficient software, from firmware to user friendly interfaces.
• Ensure seamless integration of software & electronics through direct involvement in design & testing.
• Design and implement communication protocols for device interaction.
• Debug & troubleshoot software/hardware issues, actively diving into technical details to find solutions.
• Develop and maintain thorough technical documentation.
• Cross-functional collaboration with the team and customers is key.
What You'll Need
• M.Sc. Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
• Proven experience in software and firmware development using C/C++/C#.
• Experience with electronics design principles and tools (e.g., PCB design, circuit analysis), with a comfort level for hands-on prototyping or testing.
• Strong problem-solving and analytical capabilities.
• Fluent oral and written English.
• Curious, open to learning new skills and self-motivated.
Bonus Points For
• Familiarity with microcontrollers and the USB protocols.
• Experience with UI frameworks such as WinUI 3, WPF or WinForms.
• Proficiency in Python.
• Knowledge of hardware testing and validation techniques.
• Good level of Swedish or Danish.
• Experience working according to medical device standards ISO13485 and/or IEC62304.
Why Join Us
• Be part of a close-knit team where your contributions directly impact the success of our products.
• An innovative, fun and stimulating environment.
• Including atmosphere with great comradery.
• Multidisciplinary work, mixing biology and technology.
Further information and application
You will report to Magnus Hivert, Product development and production manager.
The position as Development Engineer is a full-time position.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Birgit O'Sullivan. Tel +45 5122 1979.
Send your application with CV and relevant diplomas marked: "Development Engineer - AcouSort" to jobs@acousort.com
. There is no fixed deadline, as there will be an ongoing assessment.
All enquiries and applications will of course be handled confidentially and according to GDPR-guidelines.
About AcouSort AB
AcouSort AB is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated handling of biological samples. By using ultrasound, the company's devices can fractionate blood cells and up-concentrate, wash and dye cells, exosomes and bacteria from biological samples. The technology behind the Company's products is called acoustofluidics where ultrasound in combination with micro fluidics enables automated sample preparation within applications from research on new biomarkers to development of novel diagnostic tools for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics. Our products enable more efficient research and development of POC tests as well as new diagnostic systems and therapeutic processes addressing some of the most challenging disease areas, such as cancer, infections, and cardiovascular diseases.
AcouSort's technology and its R&D team are spun out from Lund University. The company collaborates closely with major international life science players.
AcouSort AB was listed at NASDAQ First Growth Market in December 2020.
Please read more at www.acousort.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-30
E-post: jobs@acousort.com
Arbetsgivare Acousort AB
