Service Owner - Digital Workplace Gothenburg
2023-08-16
NOVO Energy is growing rapidly and supporting our people on this journey is top priority.
We're now looking for a Service Owner - Digital workplace, to join our growing IT & Digital team and help build our end-user-services environment to enable an effective, secure, and user-friendly digital workplace.
Our mission
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Torslanda will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with the potential to produce battery cells for half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year.
The role
As the Service Owner - Digital Workplace you will be responsible for the strategic planning, implementation, and ongoing management of our digital workplace solutions including hardware.
In this role you will play an active part in exploring, building, and supporting the establishment of the digital landscape and setting the foundation for NOVO Energy's expanding user-base, set to grow to 3,000 people over the coming years.
Reporting to the Head of IT you will collaborate with cross-functional teams and suppliers to ensure the effective delivery of hardware, technologies, digital tools and services that enhance productivity, collaboration, and employee experience.
In this role you will;
- Develop and execute the strategic roadmap for the digital workplace, aligning it with the NOVO's overall objectives and business needs.
- Have ownership of the Digital Workplace including Windows and Mac clients, printers, telephony and mobile services, device security, provisioning and management, Microsoft Office (M365), collaboration tools, service desk and network.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into actionable plans.
- Manage vendor relationships, contracts, licenses and service level agreements to ensure quality service delivery and value for the organization.
- Lead change management efforts by promoting user adoption, providing training, and driving awareness of digital workplace initiatives.
- Monitor and analyze key performance indicators to assess the effectiveness and impact of digital workplace solutions, making data-driven recommendations for continuous improvement.
- Stay up to date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices related to digital workplace solutions
Your skills and experience
To be successful in this role we see that you have a broad IT experience from corporate environments, preferably governing roles. You are familiar with the concepts of ITSM and understand the importance of such frameworks. We believe you are a strong team player with an outgoing and holistic approach.
Whilst service minded you seek resolution through lean principles of process thinking, automation and continuous improvement - always with holistic yet pragmatic sense of cost efficiency and fit-for-purpose. In addition, we believe you meet the following requirements:
- B.Sc. IT, Computer Science or equivalent working experience
- Experience from vendor/supplier management
- Familiar with M365 and Azure platforms
- Technical knowledge across a range of digital technologies, including hardware, software, networking, and cloud-based solutions.
- Fluent in English and Swedish
- Familiarity with regulatory compliance, data privacy, and cybersecurity best practices.
What's in it for you?
The teams at NOVO Energy are highly collaborative. Together we innovate, reinvent, and learn quickly to build a world class Gigafactory, establishing a new high-tech industry in Gothenburg and build an exceptional business.
Currently in a start-up phase, this is an outstanding opportunity for you to make an outsized impact, contribute to our shared success and to grow your role, remit and career together with us.
Our expansion is rapid, and in coming years there will be 3,000 of us operating in a high-tech manufacturing setting where IT will be a critical enabler.
Thanks to the joint venture there is also an exclusive opportunity to collaborate and network with our parent companies, learn best practices, and gain exposure to new technologies.
