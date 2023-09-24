Service Manager Hydro
2023-09-24
This is a temporary position of 1 year due to maternity leave.
As a Service Manager for hydro at, you will be a part of the of Generations Services within the Business Technology division at our client. You will be responsible for hydro service portfolio including specific solutions and services for hydro organisation in Sweden and Finland. The portfolio contains a wide variety of applications such as powerplant gateways for measurement collection and cloud-based visualisation tools. In this role, you will be designing the service portfolio setup, actively participate in the hydro organisation development work, enable and ensure a smooth transition from development into operations. You will have an end-to-end responsibility for all applications in the hydro portfolio over their entire life cycle and will actively work to ensure that the service organisation is enabled to deliver value and services according to business requirements over time. You feel comfortable taking the lead on projects collaborating with the business, dev team, consultants, and other partners.
The job is located in Solna Sweden and some traveling is expected.
Key activities to achieve success
Portfolio management of hydro applications and services
Service design, set up and maintenance for new solutions
Working in a structured way and prioritizing work jointly with stakeholders
Roadmap creation for Hydro portfolio to ensure optimal life cycle management
Propose technology-enabled business opportunities
Financial housekeeping for portfolio including, Budgeting, forecasting and follow up
Vendor management and resourcing
Collaboration with development team and securing quality of provided services
Improve, standardize and keep infrastructure up to date, ensure security improvements and efficient use of tools
Kravspecifikation:
What we are looking for
Service and vendor management skills, preferable in energy or similar business domains
Ability to drive development and secure services in a complex multi-vendor organization
Understanding operations and maintenance of IT services and tools, including documentation needed to support service levels
Understanding agile software processes, data-driven development, and data security concepts
Proficiency in English (speaking and writing) necessary
We consider as an advantage if you have
ITSM experience and understanding
Experience in working in agile teams and DevOps/DevSecOps
Experience in development-related work (e.g. software engineer, data engineer, service designer) is appreciated
IoT, connectivity and communication experience
Team lead, tech lead, or project lead experience
Experience with managing hybrid solutions i.e. onprem in combination with cloud
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or GCP) and data application development with Python
Other requirements:
Hybrid working as needed. two days a week in our office to be expected.
Security clearance and separate security agreement will be required.
Travelling within Sweden and to Finland might be required
Full time allocation required for full assignment. (at least 1/11-15/1)
Desired appointment date ASAP
All work to be done using our clients equipment and accounts
Surely this sounds like an exciting mission?
Apply today and we'll tell you more. We need an application including a CV that matches our client's wishes. Selection and interviews take place continuously, so do not wait with your application as we need to supplement with more information and the tender period is short.
NXT Interim and NXT Rekrytering is a niche and innovative company that operates in the consulting and recruitment industry. We are active in HR, IT, Finance, Sales Marketing and have 20 years of experience in the industry. We offer our consultants, among other things, health insurance, remote workplaces and several other benefits that brighten their everyday life. For project employment, we apply collective agreements.
