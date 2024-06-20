Service Engineer
You will be part of Network Control (part of Enterprise Software) that provides leading network management and control systems for planned and unplanned outage management, generation, transmission and distribution management systems, SCADA and process control solutions, and commercial energy portfolio management tools for planning, forecasting and running your day-to-day operations. Offerings comprise a broad range of solutions to address the most critical needs of utility and power companies.
We are looking for a support engineer with a broad profile that can manage several of the support tasks that is received from customers. The work consists of providing first line support to Hitachi Energy customers using Network Manager. Network Manager is the Hitachi Energy SCADA/EMS/GMS system.
You will be part of a skilled and engaged team responsible for supporting the Network Manager customers when the systems are in production. Work is carried out in Västerås, Sweden, with remote connections to the customers.
Enjoy working in a global team that works together and support each other with the goal of supporting the Network Manager customers. When working in a first line support team no day is the same as the last one.
Your responsibilities
Solve customer tickets/support cases with support and bug fixes to customers
Use your personal expertise to support team members in their case work
Provide service packs with corrections to customers
Report product defects
Cooperate with customer to solve their problems
Live Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
Master or bachelor's degree in software engineering, computer engineering, power engineering or equivalent acquired experience
Experience of working with ABB/Hitachi Energy Network Manager SCADA system is a strong advantage
Fluency in English, both written and oral
Knowledge of RTU protocols like IEC 60870-5-101 and IEC 60870-5-104 is a merit
Knowledge of hardware (Linux/Windows servers) and network equipment is an advantage
A service minded attitude with a creative mindset, combined with ability to seek information, knowledge of how to solve technical problems
Comfortable in working with many small tasks in parallel (support ticket work)
Enjoy being part of a team but also being able to work alone with finding solutions to problems
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply by July 4th, 2024!
More information: Recruiting Manager Lena Östman, +46 107-38 65 25, lena.ostman@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Adnan Glibo, +46 107-38 63 78; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 65 85, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
