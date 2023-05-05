Service Engineer
MacGregor Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MacGregor Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Örnsköldsvik
eller i hela Sverige
MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.
Shape your journey onboard and offshore with us
Our team is expanding and we seek nothing less than the most talented Service Engineer to repair and maintain work for MacGregor product range.
The purpose of the role is to provide services to our customers, for their ships & fleets, cargo access equipment and Cargo Cranes among other MacGregor or third party manufactured equipment.
The role is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and reports directly to the Operations Superintendent. This role requires worldwide travelling.
Main tasks and responsibilities
As a Service Engineer you will have the opportunity to be a project leader and to supervise and/or perform service activities (refurbishment, upgrades, inspections, preventative maintenance and corrective actions on MacGregor and equivalent equipment).
Provide information and present reports as required.
Establish and maintain good relationships with both internal and external customers.
Enable feedback from customers and the service market in general to reach the appropriate MacGregor organisation.
Stay up to date with relevant developments, routines, processes and news within MacGregor major customers active in business area.
Cooperate with the local MacGregor service network.
What you'll need to succeed
Mechanical/Hydraulic/Electronic, other relevant technical education.
2 years of relevant experience.
We are looking for someone who ideally has field service experience and proficiency in English- both verbal and written.
You will be part of
By joining MacGregor, you will be able to work closely with leading industry professionals, developing and implementing new concepts that set the standards in the maritime transportation and offshore industries. We offer our employees the opportunity to be part of a truly global organisation leveraged upon our shared values of Integrity, Quality and Safety.
With us you will be part of a collaborative working culture with challenges and opportunities to further develop yourself professionally.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing.
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work)
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 05.06.2023.
For further information please contact Tobias Hammar, Operations Superintendent at tobias.hammar@macgregor.com
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
Please note that the recruitment process for this position is coordinated by our HR team part of Cargotec Business Services based in Bulgaria.
MacGregor is part of Cargotec
MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.
Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com
MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MacGregor Sweden AB
(org.nr 556883-5630), https://www.macgregor.com/
J A Wettergrens Gata 5 (visa karta
)
421 30 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där MacGregor Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7741773