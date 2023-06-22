Service Desk Agent to fast growing Pharmetheus
2023-06-22
An opportunity has now opened up for you who want to work as a service desk agent at a company that is in an exciting development phase. Pharmetheus' vision is to realize the full potential of quantitative methods to improve global health. In this role, you get the opportunity to be part of and influence the future for a research-driven company that is unique in its market and that actually contributes to improving people's health. We look forward to receiving your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Pharmetheus works within modeling informed drug development and offers consulting services focused on the application of quantitative approaches to support drug research, development and life-cycle decisions. They mainly work with customers in the pharmaceutical industry, but also with non-profit organisations. Pharmetheus is based in several countries globally and their customers are spread all over the world. In the role as a service desk agent you will be responsible for developing and handling the service desk function. This means that you receive tasks that you in some cases solve by yourself and in other cases escalate to your colleagues within the IT-function. The issues you handle are for example related to creating user accounts, system configurations and troubleshooting. Furthermore, you are responsible of purchasing user devices (laptops, phones, etc.) and prepare it for the users. The group is strongly connected with other internal functions, which means that you get a broad perspective of the organization. You are welcomed into a group with colleagues from different nationalities with an open and helpful atmosphere.
Your role at Pharmetheus is a consulting assignment, which means that you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at Pharmetheus. The assignment will be full-time and long-term. If the collabroation works well, there is a great chance that you will be employed directly by Pharmetheus.
You are offered
• To become part of a stable organization with room for creative thinking where your initiatives and ideas are valued
• Great opportunities for development as there are many exciting roles with responsibility to grow into
• A role at a company that is in an exciting development phase, where you get to work with something that actually helps people
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Responsibility for handling tickets from internal users
• Responsible for onboarding and installation of computers for new employees
• Manages and adds new users to the ticket system
• Responsible for support regarding systems and tools
• Handle simpler server related tasks
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A minimum of high school completion is required
• Shows a strong interest in IT and has good computer skills acquired while working in a service desk
• Has great technical skills
• Fluent in English
It is meritorious if you have:
• Good understanding of ITIL and ITSM
• Good understanding of MDM-systems
• Hands-on experience working as an IT technician
As a person, you are driven, solution-focused and flexible. You have a logical approach and have an analytical perspective on problems. You should enjoy taking your own initiative and you are structured in your way of working. Since you will be working in a team, it is important that you also possess good cooperation skills. Finally, you are curious about constantly learning new things to expand your skills.
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Scope: Full time, hybrid workplace
• Placement: Uppsala Science Park
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Read more about about Pharmetheus - HERE!
