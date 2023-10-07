Service Desk Agent to fast growing Pharmetheus
An opportunity has now opened for you who want to work as a service desk agent at a company that is in an exciting development phase. Pharmetheus' vision is to realize the full potential of quantitative methods to improve global health. In this role, you get the opportunity to be part of a research-driven company that is unique in its market and that actually contributes to improving people's health. We look forward to receiving your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role as a service desk agent, you will be responsible for developing and handling the service desk function. This means that you receive tasks that you in some cases solve by yourself and in other cases escalate to your colleagues within the IT-function. The issues you handle are for example related to creating user accounts, system configurations and troubleshooting. Furthermore, you are responsible to order user devices (laptops, phones, etc.) and preparing them for the users. The group is strongly connected with other internal functions, which means that you get a broad perspective of the organization. You are welcomed into a group with colleagues from different nationalities with an open and helpful atmosphere.
Your role at Pharmetheus is a consulting assignment, which means that you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at Pharmetheus. The assignment will be full-time and long-term. If the collaboration works well, there is a great chance that you will be employed directly by Pharmetheus.
You are offered
• To become part of a stable organization where your initiatives and ideas are valued.
• Great opportunities for development
• A role at a company that is in an exciting development phase that in the end, actually helps people.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Respond to inquiries, requests and incidents
• Analyze and diagnose reported issues using available resources, documentation and diagnostic tools
• Document troubleshooting steps in the knowledge base
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to resolve complex technical problems
• Install, configure and troubleshoot computer systems and mobile phones, including hardware, software and peripheral devices
• Monitor and track inventory of computer systems and phones ensuring an adequate supply for installation and replacement needs
• Contribute of the continuous improvement of IT processes for the service desk
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A minimum of high school completion is required
• Shows a strong interest in IT and has good computer skills acquired while working in a service desk
• Brings prior experience in working with both Windows and Mac environments
• Has great technical skills
• Fluent in English
It is meritorious if you have:
• Good understanding of ITIL and ITSM
As a person, you are driven, solution-focused and flexible. You have a logical approach and have an analytical perspective on problems. You should enjoy taking your own initiative and you are structured in your way of working. Since you will be working in a team, it is important that you also possess good cooperation skills. Finally, you are curious about constantly learning new things to expand your skills.
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Scope: Full time, hybrid workplace
• Placement: Uppsala Science Park
• Other: Primarily work on site but with the possibility to work remote
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Pharmetheus is a diversified Life Sciences consultancy partner at the forefront of the application of quantitative approaches to drug research, development, and usage. They mainly work with customers in the pharmaceutical industry, but also with non-profit organisations. Pharmetheus' team is distributed across 14 countries, representing 22 ethnicities, and they maintain offices in 5 countries over 2 continents.
