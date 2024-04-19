Service Delivery Specialist
Job Description
At H&M group - Business Tech, we are accelerating digitalization and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong competences in place to improve our online channel operations and deliver a world class customer experience by ensuring great delivery governance. To be on top of our game, we are now hiring a Service Delivery Specialist who will be an integral part connected to all our internal product teams to help improve and develop our services online.
Our team is responsible for making sure that all H&M online sales channels as well as external marketplace stores are working as expected, by supporting in securing that our technical platforms are enabling our commercial plans and customer offer as well as providing an always on, always available online site to the benefit of customers and business. We are responsible for an excellent experience throughout the entire customer journey, by ensuring that our customers can shop, pay, receive their orders as expected, and to ensure that the system is running smoothly, working together with the teams within our Business Tech. We deliver our services globally to all H&M online market.
Responsibilities:
Prioritizing and communicating the expectation/requirement between business teams and technical teams including external vendors.
Follow and manage the service deliveries from external vendors and service providers.
Ensure quality of external supplier and service provider deliverables meets agreed targets.
Set up and drive cross functional forums together with other functions (eg: logistics, vendors, tech teams and business teams), making sure we set a priority that will support selling and benefit to H&M customers.
Communicate with strategic vendors and global team to secure work tools stable for daily operation.
Align Ways of Working, coordinate, translate and evaluating business needs to technical support teams and external vendors.
Develop and improve support processes and Ways of Working between internal product- and support team and external vendors.
Advice and guide product teams in operational procedures and process to ensure stable and high-quality operation of their products.
Assist with operational onboarding when new products are put in production.
Qualifications
What you need to succeed
Experience working with delivery governance and quality improvement for digital e-commerce platforms.
Previous experience working with large scale global organization with presence on multiple continents and sales markets.
Incident, problem, change, and config management experience.
Coordination skills with business and tech teams, communicating with stakeholders on all levels.
Hands on handling critical business services in complex organizations.
Vendor management & contract negotiations.
Experience working with large suppliers and service providers such as Microsoft, Oracle, or Accenture for example.
Good to have
ITIL certificate / working experience or have general knowledge of ITIL foundation essentials.
QA (quality assurance) testing
Working experience on ServiceNow
Additional Info:
This is a permanent full-time position in our Liljeholmen office in Stockholm.
Application period is open till 6th of May but we will continue interviewing as soon as applications come in.
We are eager to meet you!
Benefits at H&M
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process. Så ansöker du
