Service Delivery Manager at Oatly
Oatly AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Malmö Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Malmö
2023-08-25
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Why work with Oatly?
We don't have the answers to everything. Why is the sky blue? Anyone's guess (although the scientists of the world probably have something to say here). But one question we think we do have the answer to - how do we fix a broken planetary food system? We have two answers to that. One is 'OATS!' and the other is 'YOU!'
You?? Yes! You. Our sales growth agenda needs your Service Delivery Manager expertise. The sustainability revolution isn't going to happen by itself, we need all the help we can get. So if making the world a more sustainable place and trying to avert climate catastrophe is the kind of thing that gets you up in the morning, then read on!
The foundation of this position is establishing processes to provide a consistently high level of service in a cost-effective manner and continuously streamlining the processes and procedures.
Here's what you'd be doing on a day-to-day basis:
• Identifies business needs and manages the delivery of the services provided within Product Domain Finance & Operations.
• Globally responsible for our Microsoft Dynamics 365 application service delivery, including coordinating team activities, assign work, etc.
• Manage the services provided by our strategic D365 consulting partner.
• Business feedback and improving procedures accordingly to ensure that great services are provided at all times.
Who we need
First and foremost, we need a person who enjoys working together with others. You have a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude and a big passion for continuous improvement. As a person, we believe that you are analytic and have a holistic and structured approach.
We hope to see that you check the following boxes:
At least 3 years of working experience in a similar role (SDM in an ERP context)
Experience of D365 or other ERP system
Strong sense of urgency, meticulous and self-motivator
A team Player with strong interpersonal and leadership skills
Excellent communication skills in English, both verbally and in writing
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe that you have a thirst for knowledge and that you are eager to learn more! You are a result-driven person with high integrity who can find your way with a hands-on approach, even during rapid change. You have social competence and enjoy working independently as well as together with others.
Finally, we hope that you share our values and have great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Apply no later than 2023-09-10.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
LI-TA1
The Oatly Way
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to help people upgrade their everyday lives and the health of the planet by making tasteful oat-based food products accessible to a wider audience in a world-class manner. It's why we come to work every day. And because health and sustainability are so close to our heart, we are more than just another food company - we are a lifestyle company. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oatly AB
(org.nr 556446-1043), http://www.oatly.com Arbetsplats
Oatly Kontakt
Karin Kling karin.kling@oatly.com Jobbnummer
8061308