Service contract manager
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Skellefteå
2023-11-01
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Skellefteå
, Piteå
, Luleå
, Umeå
, Örnsköldsvik
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Electrification Service Sweden are supporting with services for low- and medium voltage electrical systems, from Malmö in the south to Kiruna in the North with about 60 employees. We are a growing organization with an ambitious strategy to develop our organization and offering to maximize Accessibility, Reliability, Predictability and Sustainability in power supply for our customers.
We have a wide portfolio of Products & Services for low- and medium voltage switchgears, breakers, protections relays, arc flash mitigators etc. Our customers are predominantly in Pulp & Paper, Mining & Minerals, Energy, Utility or water & wastewater.
We are now seeking an experienced Service Contract Manager in the north of Sweden to oversee and manage our service contracts in the region, ensuring they are executed efficiently, profitably, and in alignment with our client's needs. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in contract management, a business mindset, excellent communication skills, and a passion for fostering long-term client partnerships.
The job location is in North of Sweden, preferably Skellefteå or Luleå.
Your responsibilities
Contract Administration: Manage all aspects of service contracts from initiation to completion, ensuring compliance with terms, conditions, and client requirements.
Client Relationship Management: Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients, acting as a primary point of contact for contract-related inquiries and issue resolution.
Negotiation and Renewal: Collaborate with clients to negotiate contract terms, pricing, and renewal agreements, aiming to meet both client needs and company objectives.
Contract Fulfillment: You will work together with project & supply managers to ensure timely, accurate and complete fulfilled of contractual obligations and ensure there are no responsibilities outstanding.
Performance Analysis: Monitor and evaluate contract performance, identifying areas for improvement and implementing strategies to optimize service delivery.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with various internal teams such as sales, legal, and operations to ensure seamless execution and delivery of contracted services.
Risk Management: Assess and mitigate risks associated with contracts, ensuring compliance with legal requirements and company policies.
Your background
Having customer centric mindset, teamwork spirit and striving for excellence skills required.
Proven experience in contract management, preferably in a service-oriented industry.
Strong negotiation and interpersonal skills with a focus on maintaining client satisfaction.
Familiarity with legal requirements and contract law.
Comfortable with close customer communication.
Driven person able to work independently, taking own initiatives and a strong will to learn new things and grow.
A good knowledge in ERP system (SAP) is preferred.
Travelling required approximately 20-60%
More about us
Recruiting Manager Daniel Weidenmark +46 702 75 81 26, Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46; Unionen: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. Other questions can be referred to Talent Partner: Ludvig Ahlqvist, +46 724 64 43 70.
Process are ongoing we look forward to receiving your application before 26th of November (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en/home
Verkstadsvägen 1 (visa karta
)
931 61 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Service Norra Norrland Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8231436